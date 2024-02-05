Explained: Why Tom Hartley was given not out despite ball-tracking showing umpire's call for lbw

The second session of Day 4 of the second Test between India and England witnessed a controversial moment as Tom Hartley survived a close LBW call, after having initially taken the review for a caught-behind dismissal.

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin seemingly claimed his 500th Test wicket as Hartley attempted a reverse sweep, leading to the ball being caught by a fielder in close range. However, the England player opted for a review straightaway, and replays showed that the ball came off his arm and not his glove.

But with the arm being in the way of the stumps when it was in contact with the ball, the third umpire requested an LBW review as well. DRS showed that the impact and the stumps were umpire's call by a close margin.

Despite the on-field decision being out, the batter was adjudged not out by the third umpire, leading to confusion among the Indian players. Skipper Rohit Sharma led the charge as he rushed to speak with on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney in a bid to attain clarity over the situation.

Expand Tweet

The umpire's on-field call of 'out' was only valid for the caught dismissal and not the LBW dismissal, as the initial appeal was for caught behind, and not LBW.

The benefit of the doubt in this particular umpire's rule case, without a definite on-field decision, was given to the batter, resulting in Hartley staying at the crease.

Tom Hartley has kept England alive in the run chase despite wickets falling at the other end

Tom Hartley has not only had a definitive series with the ball but has also proven to be quite handy with the bat. He is still keeping England alive in the contest with a handy knock down the order, and as of writing, he is unbeaten on 30 runs off 42 deliveries.

Team India are on the cusp of securing the victory after claiming the eighth wicket of the innings. Jasprit Bumrah outfoxed Ben Foakes with a slower delivery, leading to a caught and bowled dismissal.

England are currently placed at 280-8 after 67 overs and are still 119 runs away from the target.

Will India close out the contest before the tea break? Let us know what you think.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App