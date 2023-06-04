"Exploring London" - Yashasvi Jaiswal hangs out with KS Bharat and Ravindra Jadeja

Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently in the United Kingdom with Team India preparing for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. India will square off against Australia in the summit clash at the Oval, starting on Wednesday, June 7.

Jaiswal is among the three standby players alongside Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav. He was initially not picked but was later on added to the list after Ruturaj Gaikwad pulled out due to his marriage.

Amid grueling training sessions, the Indian players found some time for themselves to roam around the streets of London. Jaiswal was seen hanging out with Jadeja and Bharat and shared a couple of photos on social media.

"Exploring london ✌️😎," Yashasvi Jaiswal captioned the post.

Jaiswal was rewarded for his superb campaign in the recently concluded IPL 2023. Playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), the left-handed batter amassed 625 runs in 14 matches at an average of 48.08, including one hundred and five fifties. He finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer of the season.

The Mumbai-born batter also struck the fastest half-century in IPL 2023, smashing a 13-ball 50 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Jaiswal was also awarded the Emerging Player of the Season award for his extraordinary achievement in IPL 2023.

"He has all the credentials to become a great" - AB de Villiers hails Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal's scintillating displays with the bat have earned him praise from all quarters, including South African legend AB de Villiers. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star stated that young Jaiswal has all the ingredients to become a legend.

When quizzed about his favorite player in IPL 2023, de Villiers told Jio Cinema:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal for me and by a long margin for sure. He is a young player and has got all the shots in the book. He has a calm and composed temperament at the wicket and I love what he does, dominating the bowlers and always looks like he is in control."

"Shubman is a little bit older, I think Jaiswal's got a long way to go, and he has all the credentials to become a great," he added.

While it's just the beginning for Jaiswal and sharing the dressing room with the stars of Indian cricket in the UK will do his confidence a world of good.

