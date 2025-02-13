"Factually that is totally incorrect" - Brendon McCullum hits back at claims over players not training enough after IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series loss

England head coach Brendon McCullum has strongly denied claims about the players not training enough following their 3-0 ODI series whitewash to Team India. The former New Zealand captain acknowledged that it was critical not for the cricketers to engage in too much training to ensure they are fit for Champions Trophy 2025.

Former cricketers Kevin Pietersen and Ravi Shastri came down hard at the visitors for not performing well during the India tour. With England going down 3-0 in the ODI series ahead of the Champions Trophy, Pietersen observed that the players spent most of the time playing golf instead of in the nets to address their woes, especially against spin. Shastri, one of the commentators, opined that the Englishmen cannot overcome their weaknesses if they don't train enough.

Trending

Speaking to reporters on Thursday (February 13), McCullum stated that players already have played lots of cricket worldwide but needed to make sure there aren't severe injuries. He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"It’s not true. We’ve done lots of training. We have had injuries in the camp so we’ve backed guys off a little bit to make sure we had a fit team. We have three training sessions in Pakistan as well.

"Guys have come from a lot of cricket, and I think keeping guys fresh is just as important, especially when you have injuries. Factually that is totally incorrect."

The tourists' batting unit went through the same woes in all three ODIs as openers began brilliantly but the middle-order failed to build on their promising starts. Skipper Jos Buttler was in the thick of their struggles as he managed only one half-century in the series.

"We hope a fresh look on different surfaces in a different environment might provide answers" - Brendon McCullum on Champions Trophy 2025

England national cricket team (Credits: Getty)

Despite England's recent form, McCullum said he retains belief in the squad they have to pull off good performances, regardless of the conditions. McCullum said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"You've got to make sure you maintain that belief in your side and I certainly have belief in us. I believe we've got a squad which, if we're able to put it all together, is as good or as competitive as anyone else, particularly in the conditions that we'll face in Pakistan.

"We hope maybe a fresh look on different surfaces in a different environment might provide some more answers for us. But I still believe our guys are good players of spin."

England will open their Champions Trophy campaign against Australia on February 22 in Lahore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news