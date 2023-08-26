"Fakhar Zaman could be that slight weak link" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's top order heading into World Cup 2023

Aakash Chopra reckons Fakhar Zaman could be a weak link in Pakistan's top order in World Cup 2023.

The global 50-over extravaganza will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals in the 2019 edition of the tournament and will hope to do better this time around.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the top order of some of the most formidable teams. He was slightly skeptical about Fakhar delivering the goods as an opener for Pakistan, elaborating:

"Fakhar Zaman - more than 3000 runs at an average of 48 in 72 matches. Three of his 10 centuries have come in Asia. His average actually falls in Asia. It becomes 38.9 and that actually tells you that maybe it's spin. He throws his wicket against spin quite a few times. So Fakhar Zaman could be that slight weak link."

On the flip side, the former Indian opener was full of praise for Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam's records in the ODI format. He stated:

"Imam-ul-Haq - 61 matches, 2871 runs at an average of 52. His average jumps to 56 in Asia. Three of his nine centuries have come in Asia. Imam-ul-Haq is a good player. Babar Azam comes after them. He is brilliant in this format. More than 5000 runs in 102 matches. His average becomes nearly 64 in Asia and is 58.4 otherwise."

Chopra acknowledged that Babar's strike rate of nearly 90 might be slightly low. However, he added that the Pakistan skipper is expected to bat steadily as the likes of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz can come and accelerate later.

"His numbers are not looking very good" - Aakash Chopra on David Warner as Australia's potential opener

David Warner averages 51.75 in his nine ODI innings in India.

Turning his attention to Australia, Aakash Chopra reckons David Warner, Travis Head and Steve Smith could be their top three. Regarding Warner, he said:

"They have plenty of options. I am going with David Warner. He has an average of 45 in 142 games. However, only three of his 19 hundreds have come in Asia and the average of 45 comes down to 36. He hits a lot in T20 cricket in these conditions. He goes absolutely down in Tests and his numbers are not looking very good in ODIs."

The reputed commentator pointed out that Head and Smith also don't have formidable numbers in Asia. He explained:

"Travis Head - an average of 40 overall and 38 in Asia. One of his three centuries has come in Asia. It's not been a very big career. Steve Smith - an average of 44 in his ODI career, only two of his 12 centuries have come in Asia and the average reduces to 39."

Chopra isn't sure about England's likely top three. He pointed out that Jason Roy and Joe Root have impressive ODI numbers even in Asia. However, he added that Phil Salt, who might open with Roy, averages only 18 in the three ODIs he has played in Asia.

