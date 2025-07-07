Fan composes song for Akash Deep outside Edgbaston after 10-for in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

A cricket fan composed a song for Team India pacer Akash Deep outside Edgbaston after his 10-wicket haul in the second Test against England. His bowling performance helped India beat the hosts clinically by 336 runs in Birmingham and level the five-match series 1-1.

Akash Deep did not feature in the Indian playing XI for the first Test in Headingley, where they lost five wickets. Jasprit Bumrah's absence for the second Test provided an opening for Akash, who came in and made an instant impact with match-winning spells (4/88 & 6/99) across both innings.

A fan recently posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) to give a glimpse of a cricket enthusiast singing in praise of Akash Deep outside the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

"Akash Deep, Akash Deep, Akash Deep, Akash Deep, Bowling England Out Akash Deeep," the lyrics read.

You can watch the video below:

"He's been superb with the new ball"- Stuart Broad on Akash Deep after 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test at Edgbaston

Former English pacer Stuart Broad recently reviewed the Edgbaston Test and opined that Akash Deep was the standout bowler, extracting more movement from the surface. Discussing the matter on Sky Sports, Broad said:

"Akash Deep found the most movement out of everyone. We talk about taller bowlers hitting the surface, but he's bowled wicket-taking deliveries. Probably the most important ball he bowled in the Test match was the first innings to Harry Brook. Nipped back through the gate with the second new ball. India were then able to blow the tail away. He's been superb with the new ball, especially challenging the off-stump."

Looking ahead to the third Test, Stuart Broad felt that England's batting unit would be concerned, considering Jasprit Bumrah will return to join Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj in the bowling department.

"I'd be worried about this Indian bowling attack at Lord's. The ball just nips down that slope and Akash Deep brings the stumps into play from that end and if it swings you've got Bumrah who swings it so late. I don't think you need two spinners at Lord's necessarily but I think they'll play the two spinners in the fact that it gives them batting depth," he added.

Do you agree with Stuart Broad's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

You can view the schedule of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series here.

