"Never learning from mistakes" - Fans react as India Women lose to Australia Women by 190 runs in 3rd ODI to lose series 0-3

India Women suffered an embarrassing 190-run loss to Australia Women in the third and final ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 2.

With the loss, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lost the ODI series 0-3. It was the fifth consecutive series loss against Australia Women at home.

Chasing 339, the Women in Blue were bundled out for 148 in 32.4 overs. Smriti Mandhana (run-a-ball 29) and Jemimah Rodrigues (25 off 27 deliveries) got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma remained stranded on an unbeaten 25 off 39.

Georgia Wareham starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/23, while Megan Schutt, Alana King, and Annabel Sutherland bagged two wickets.

Batting first, Australia posted 338/7 in their allotted 50 overs. Phoebe Litchfield and captain Alyssa Healy delivered with the bat. Litchfield scored 119 off 125, hitting one maximum and 16 boundaries. Healy smashed 82 off 85, comprising three sixes and four boundaries.

Shreyanka Patil emerged as the pick of the India bowlers, returning with figures of 3/57, while Amanjot Kaur bagged two wickets.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) trolled India Women for another ODI series loss to Australia Women. One user wrote:

"There is no shame to loose the series against Aus. The irony is they are never learning from mistakes. Hurting the fans for supporting them. No expectations from this team anymore."

Here are some more reactions:

"Need to think of how we can do better" – Harmanpreet Kaur reacts to India Women loss to Australia Women

Harmanpreet Kaur said that India Women failed to deliver their best, especially with the bat and fielding, losing the match and the ODI series 0-3 to Australia Women. On this, she said:

“I think the ODI series didn't go well, we tried our best. Some of them performed well and some of us need to think of how we can do better. When we are playing red ball, we have a lot of time to think and execute. But in white ball, you don't have that kind of time.”

Kaur added:

"We always discuss about the Australian fielding, because skill-wise we believe we are really close. Fielding is something that has been bothering us, and we need to think about that and do well in the future.”

She continued:

“We are doing a lot of hard work, but now we need to focus on T20s and take a few positives from this series. The youngsters, Shreyanka and all, have been chipping in and performing really well. That's one of the positives."

India Women will next play the three-match T20I series against the Aussies, which starts at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on January 5.

