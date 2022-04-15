"Long time coming"- Twitterati react after Joe Root relinquishes England Test captaincy 

England batter Joe Root resigned as the Three Lions Test captain on Saturday. It did not come as a surprise to several English cricket fans as Root's positon had been scrutiny for some time now.

Joe Root has led the team on 64 occasions between 2017-2022. He has won 27 games, losing 26 matches and holds the record for the most Test wins for an English skipper.

However, their form of late has been poor with England suffering series defeats Down Under against Australia and in the Caribbean against the West Indies.

Several English fans were relieved to have heard about Root;s decision. They expressed their excitement to see the team given a new direction under another skipper.

Hitesh Punja @hitesh_punja #JoeRoot has resigned. Long time coming. Great batsman but he’s not a leader. He has zero sauce and a limited personality and that has translated in the performances of his players. If he wants it, give it to Stokes. Buttler gets too angry. #JoeRoot has resigned. Long time coming. Great batsman but he’s not a leader. He has zero sauce and a limited personality and that has translated in the performances of his players. If he wants it, give it to Stokes. Buttler gets too angry.

anuska @anuskaaa_



#joeroot twitter.com/englandcricket… England Cricket @englandcricket Thank You, @root66 Thank You, @root66 ❤️ Knew it was coming but it hurt more than I thought. What a crazy 5 years it's been, his effort and dedication will never go unnoticed, immensely proud of the shift he put in. Thank you for everything, Joe. Better times ahead!🤞 Knew it was coming but it hurt more than I thought. What a crazy 5 years it's been, his effort and dedication will never go unnoticed, immensely proud of the shift he put in. Thank you for everything, Joe. Better times ahead!🤞❤#joeroot twitter.com/englandcricket…

Gary Naylor @garynaylor999 I never saw a player learn so much about batting and so little about captaincy #JoeRoot I never saw a player learn so much about batting and so little about captaincy #JoeRoot.

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan He gave it everything with very little support for the Red ball team under his watch .. then he had to deal with Covid times .. he still is and will the games best role model for many many years .. now enjoy being the senior player for many more seasons @root66 He gave it everything with very little support for the Red ball team under his watch .. then he had to deal with Covid times .. he still is and will the games best role model for many many years .. now enjoy being the senior player for many more seasons @root66 👍👍

Steven Battersby @SBBWFC

With Ben Stokes injured again it dies pose the question of who captains the side this summer. Stuart Broad? @TheJackDearden I am glad he has made his own decision. A very decent man who badly needs a break from captaincy and I have no doubt he will continue to perform brilliantly with the bat.With Ben Stokes injured again it dies pose the question of who captains the side this summer. Stuart Broad? @TheJackDearden I am glad he has made his own decision. A very decent man who badly needs a break from captaincy and I have no doubt he will continue to perform brilliantly with the bat.With Ben Stokes injured again it dies pose the question of who captains the side this summer. Stuart Broad?

Euan Black 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @black_euan #JoeRoot #Legend Rooooooooooooooooooot!!! One of the best in the buisness. @englandcricket will never have another captain as graceful & talented. A man built from Sheffield steel with a remarkable talent. Carry on kicking ass at No.3 for years to come @root66 Rooooooooooooooooooot!!! One of the best in the buisness. @englandcricket will never have another captain as graceful & talented. A man built from Sheffield steel with a remarkable talent. Carry on kicking ass at No.3 for years to come @root66 #JoeRoot #Legend

Length Does Matter - Cricket Podcast @LengthDoes



Probably wanted to stay on as captain but pleased he's gone out on his own terms..



#JoeRoot #crickettwitter Joe Root had as hard as any of his predecessors, whilst still managing to remain one of the best Test Match batters out there..Probably wanted to stay on as captain but pleased he's gone out on his own terms.. Joe Root had as hard as any of his predecessors, whilst still managing to remain one of the best Test Match batters out there.. Probably wanted to stay on as captain but pleased he's gone out on his own terms.. 👏👏👏#JoeRoot #crickettwitter https://t.co/Cs3EHJXGlg

Paul Newman @Paul_NewmanDM Joe Root steps down as England captain. Sadly inevitable after the Caribbean despite his understandable pleas to carry on. Real challenge now to decide who takes over. It’s a huge ask for Ben Stokes. More on @MailSport now Joe Root steps down as England captain. Sadly inevitable after the Caribbean despite his understandable pleas to carry on. Real challenge now to decide who takes over. It’s a huge ask for Ben Stokes. More on @MailSport now

"I know the timing is right"- Joe Root explains his decision to relinquish England Test captaincy

Root felt it was the right time to step down as captain, as was penned in his letter. His last series in charge was the three-match assignment against the West Indies, which England lost 1-0.

In a media release by the ECB, Root explained the rationale behind his decision:

“After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England Men’s Test captain. It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me; I know the timing is right."

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity he got, Root continued:

"I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride. It has been an honour to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket."

Root, however, added that he will put his support behind the new skipper and try to continue doing his best with the bat for the Three Lions.

"I am excited to continue representing the Three Lions and producing performances that will enable the team to succeed. I look forward to helping the next captain, my teammates and coaches in whatever way I can."

The ECB are yet to announce his successor. Vice-captain Ben Stokes is favorite to take over as the new skipper.

