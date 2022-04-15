"Long time coming"- Twitterati react after Joe Root relinquishes England Test captaincy 

England batter Joe Root resigned as the Three Lions Test captain on Saturday. It did not come as a surprise to several English cricket fans as Root's positon had been scrutiny for some time now.
Joe Root has led the team on 64 occasions between 2017-2022. He has won 27 games, losing 26 matches and holds the record for the most Test wins for an English skipper.
However, their form of late has been poor with England suffering series defeats Down Under against Australia and in the Caribbean against the West Indies.
Several English fans were relieved to have heard about Root;s decision. They expressed their excitement to see the team given a new direction under another skipper.
Here are some of the best reactions:
Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule
"I know the timing is right"- Joe Root explains his decision to relinquish England Test captaincy
Root felt it was the right time to step down as captain, as was penned in his letter. His last series in charge was the three-match assignment against the West Indies, which England lost 1-0.
In a media release by the ECB, Root explained the rationale behind his decision:
“After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England Men’s Test captain. It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me; I know the timing is right."
Expressing gratitude for the opportunity he got, Root continued:
"I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride. It has been an honour to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket."
Root, however, added that he will put his support behind the new skipper and try to continue doing his best with the bat for the Three Lions.
"I am excited to continue representing the Three Lions and producing performances that will enable the team to succeed. I look forward to helping the next captain, my teammates and coaches in whatever way I can."
The ECB are yet to announce his successor. Vice-captain Ben Stokes is favorite to take over as the new skipper.
Q. Who should become England Test skipper?
Ben Stokes
Jonny Bairstow