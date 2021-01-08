Fans on Twitter breathe a sigh of relief as Rohit Sharma survives a controversial decision through DRS

Star Indian opener Rohit Sharma survived a controversial decision by using the Decision Review System (DRS) during the second day of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The 33-year-old was adjudged out by the on-field umpire but Rohit decided to review the decision, which was eventually overturned by the third umpire.

Australia batted well in their first innings and scored 338 runs, thanks to a fine century from Steve Smith, who was finally back to his very best. In reply, Team India needed a good start from their openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

After realizing that the new ball wasn't doing much in the air or off the track, the Indian openers began to play with a bit more freedom. Both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started hitting the gaps and found the odd boundary. They looked solid in defence and Aussie skipper Tim Paine was forced to bring Nathan Lyon into the attack.

The off-spinner bowled a good line and length and tested Rohit Sharma's defence on multiple occasions. Although the right-handed batsman stepped out to one of his deliveries and smashed him over mid-on for a six, Lyon still seemed to have the wood over the opener.

Lyon's discipline finally seemed to pay off when Rohit Sharma was adjudged out by the on-field umpire as the ball lobbed straight into the hands of Matthew Wade at short leg. Although the 33-year-old hesitated at first, he consulted with Gill and took the review.

While the on-field decision was out, a conclusive evidence was needed through DRS to overturn the decision. Since the leg-side hotspot was not clearly visible, the third umpire had to bank on the slow motion visuals to make his decision.

It looked highly likely that Rohit Sharma would remain out since there was no conclusive evidence. However, after observing the slow motion replay, the third umpire overturned the on-field decision and adjudged him not out.

While the Aussies felt hard done by, fans on Twitter were happy that the Indian star was still at the crease and believed the right decision was made. However, Rohit Sharma couldn't build on his innings as he was soon dismissed by Josh Hazlewood.

Fans on Twitter reacted to Rohit Sharma's controversial decision

