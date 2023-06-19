"Father time does catch up with you" - Allan Border says David Warner is looking very vulnerable

Allan Border reckons age might be catching up with David Warner after the Australian opener was dismissed once again by Stuart Broad in the ongoing Ashes Test.

Warner inside-edged Broad onto his stumps after managing just nine runs in Australia's first innings total of 386 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. England ended a rain-truncated Day 3 at 28/2, with an overall lead of 35 runs with eight second-innings wickets in hand.

During an interaction on SEN Breakfast, Allan Border was asked about Warner falling once again to Broad. He responded by saying:

"He has got a bit of a hangup about Broad. I don't know what it is, I haven't really talked to him about it. When you have gotten out 15 times in Test cricket, that's a bit of a worry. Father time does catch up with you as we all know."

The former Australian skipper highlighted that Warner moved his feet better in his first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. However, Border pointed out that the left-handed opener's technical issues have resurfaced.

"I thought his innings in the World Test Championship final in the first innings, he had started to get his feet moving, he looked really good and made 40-odd, but from there he has just sort of gone back into his old habits where his feet aren't moving as they should be," Border stated.

David Warner scored 43 runs in Australia's first innings of the WTC final and kept the Indian bowlers at bay for the majority of the first session on a green top. However, he has endured two failures after that knock, managing a total of 10 runs in his last two innings.

"I have just got my fingers crossed that he can make some runs in the 2nd innings" - Allan Border on David Warner

David Warner might be playing for his place in Australia's Test side.

Allan Border concluded by stating that David Warner needs to fire in Australia's second innings to keep his vulnerabilities at bay. He stated:

"I have just got my fingers crossed that he can make some runs in the second innings, maybe take Australia to a win or something like that, and all of a sudden he just springs back to life and he has a great Ashes series but just at the moment, he is looking very vulnerable, isn't he?"

David Warner has been found wanting against Stuart Broad's around-the-wicket angle. He hasn't fared well overall in England, having scored 704 runs in 15 Tests, which might make it difficult for him to retain his place in Australia's playing XI unless he plays a substantial knock in the second innings.

