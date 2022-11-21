"Fawad Alam is Pakistan's Sanju Samson" - Fans tear apart PCB for leaving out senior players from squad for home Test series against England

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named their 18-man squad for the home Test series against England. Pakistan will play the defending white-ball cricket champions for three games in the longest format, beginning on December 1.

Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Ali will make their debuts in this series. Haris Rauf, after an impressive outing Down Under, has also earned a spot in the Test squad. He will replace the injured Shaheen Afridi.

Two notable players missing from the team are veterans Yasir Shah and Fawad Alam. Both Shah and Alam represented Pakistan in their last Test series against Sri Lanka prior to the T20I World Cup.

Fans were upset with the decision to drop Shah and Alam. They questioned the PCB for their selection criteria in an important series against England. Here are some of the best reactions from Pakistan cricket fans on Twitter:

Mango jam🇵🇰 @mangojam0 Why fawad alam is not selected?

1. 37 years age

2. Only 112 runs in the last 3 test series, 7 matches

Archer @poserarcher and why are they not playing Abbas I thought he is their one of the best test bowler

And Sarfaraz Ahmed is still relevant? I didn't know



No Fawad Alam and why are they not playing Abbas I thought he is their one of the best test bowler And Sarfaraz Ahmed is still relevant? I didn't know

Ali Hasnain Ansari @dudelovehunny

Can't understand the conspiracy against him

One Bad Series and the Dropped Fawad Alam again Can't understand the conspiracy against him

Anonymous @Anonymous122444 @ArfaSays_ End of career :yasir shah and Fawad Alam @ArfaSays_ End of career :yasir shah and Fawad Alam

Tanzeel @Tanzeelified No Yasir Shah.



Another home series defeat incoming

Arshad Nawaz @Arshad009220 @AhmerNajeeb But why Yasir Shah is dropped. He is consistent performer . Support team in batting crisis good fielder and better bowler than Zahid Mehmood @AhmerNajeeb But why Yasir Shah is dropped. He is consistent performer . Support team in batting crisis good fielder and better bowler than Zahid Mehmood

Inshallah home series Haary ga Pakistan clean sweap ho ga Poor team selection No Fawad Alam No Yasir shah

Asfand @AliIsfand425 That might be the end of road for Yasir Shah and Fawad Alam. A sad one especially for Fawad Alam That might be the end of road for Yasir Shah and Fawad Alam. A sad one especially for Fawad Alam💔

Shoaib Malik Fan (Daniyal) @Daniyal550 Dropping yasir shah again jo galti Australia ke against ki thi woh ab bhi ki ha inexperienced spinner ko phenta pare ga tu pata chale ga Dropping yasir shah again jo galti Australia ke against ki thi woh ab bhi ki ha inexperienced spinner ko phenta pare ga tu pata chale ga

Ammar Ahmed Abbasi @AmmarPak3A

Rubbish selection

Believe me with this team Pakistan will not be able to win a single match without Yasir Shah Fawad & Alam. Rubbish selection

Rayan @RAsaii97 @faizanlakhani Yasir Shah way better and way more penetrative than nauman Ali or zahid mahmood. Poor and defensive selection. Forget about winning even a single match with this bowling lineup just like Australia series. @faizanlakhani Yasir Shah way better and way more penetrative than nauman Ali or zahid mahmood. Poor and defensive selection. Forget about winning even a single match with this bowling lineup just like Australia series.

Saggitarius @sansari79 @mushahid345 @mirzaiqbal80 Do we not need a proper leg spinner ? Why is yasir shah out ? @mushahid345 @mirzaiqbal80 Do we not need a proper leg spinner ? Why is yasir shah out ?

Usman @PseudoPsychotic Injustices keep following Fawad Alam's career. The knives are out after one bad series, overlooking his consistency in the format. Why is Azhar Ali still playing cricket? Love the guy but he's been so out of it over the last 2-3 years. Injustices keep following Fawad Alam's career. The knives are out after one bad series, overlooking his consistency in the format. Why is Azhar Ali still playing cricket? Love the guy but he's been so out of it over the last 2-3 years.

سيدhaider @Pakhto_wri8s

Drop Abrar Ahmed and saud shakeel Pick Yasir shah and Fawad Alam

Alam failed to make an impact against Sri Lanka. He scored 25 runs across two innings. He was also poor in Pakistan's previous Test outing against Australia, scoring 33 runs across four innings.

Shah was put on the reserves team for the Australia assignment but made a strong comeback against Sri Lanka, scalping nine wickets in two Test matches.

Both England and Pakistan have very little chances of qualifying for the final of the World Test Championship

Pakistan will play England across three Tests in December. the venues for the games will be Rawalpindi, Multan, and Karachi. The red-ball series is part of the World Test Championship.

Pakistan are fifth in the WTC rankings, with 56 points and a win percentage of 51.85. England are two places further down in seventh, with 88 points and a 38.6 win percentage.

Here's Pakistan's squad for the three Tests against England:

Squad: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Nawaz, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Ali.

