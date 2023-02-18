"Feel very lucky and blessed to have been born in the same era as Jimmy" - Stuart Broad on his longevity

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad has credited his compatriot James Anderson for his longevity in international cricket. The 36-year-old reckons he wouldn't have been able to rack up as many wickets he has without playing alongside Anderson.

Broad bowled an outstanding spell on day three of the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Saturday (February 18) to put England in sight of victory. The 36-year-old bowled four of six Kiwi batters, leaving them tottering at 63-5 while chasing 393.

Speaking to BT Sport after the day's play, the right-arm seamer reflected on the year (2008) when he and Anderson came together for the first time in Wellington. The Nottinghamshire bowler said that he has learnt a lot from Anderson, who has set a great example:

"It's a special country for us, New Zealand. Back in 2008 at Wellington we came into the team together. Just to be up there and have taken the amount of wickets with Jimmy, I feel very lucky and blessed to have been born in the same era as Jimmy because certainly without him, I wouldn't have been able to be at the other end taking wickets in the partnership that we've had."

He continued:

"I've learned so much from him throughout my career, and it's probably the reason I'm still going at 36 - the way that he's done it and been a great leader to follow."

The experienced bowling pair became the most prolific in Test cricket, as they have combined to take 1002 wickets, going past Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne. On day two, Broad's dismissal of Neil Wagner ensured 1000 wickets for the duo as England move within sight for a first Test win in New Zealand in 15 years.

"Since June, I can't remember having heard a negative word in the changing room" - Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad leads England off the ground. (Credits: Getty)

Broad also hailed the impact of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have had on the England team, reflecting on how they refuse to change their aggressive approach regardless of the situation. The veteran said:

"Since June, I can't remember having heard a negative word in the changing room. It's quite phenomenal to watch up close how Baz and Stokesy go about their business. It's all very positive and looking forward to the next step."

The 36-year-old continued:

"It almost just felt inevitable that we were setting the game up to bowl at the right time. There was never a question of, 'if this happens, do we need to change in any our style?"

England haven't won a Test series in New Zealand since 2008 but will fancy their chances of ending that drought this time. The second Test begins in Wellington on February 24.

