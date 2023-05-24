"Feels like the biggest buildup I can remember for an Ashes" - Stuart Broad on the 2023 leg of the iconic series

Senior England seamer Stuart Broad feels the build-up ahead of the 2023 Ashes series is the biggest he has seen since 2005. Broad reckons it will be a fascinating series as both teams seem confident of their chances.

The last few weeks have seen both English and Australian players offer their predictions for the series and take jibes at one another. While James Anderson feels England's best should be enough for any side, his Australian counterpart Mitchell Starc has questioned whether the aggressive approach can work at all times.

Recalling the 2005 Ashes series, the 36-year-old stated that he was barely a professional athlete then but reckons the 2023 leg could be as rip-roaring as the build-up. As quoted by The Guardian, he said:

"I think it feels like the biggest buildup I can remember for an Ashes series. I mean 2005 was arguably one of the most famous Ashes series. I was only just starting my professional journey then. But this feels on a par with it. It’s going to be pretty fascinating I think. The Aussies are coming off the back of a fantastic season, they dominated the summer over there, but England are playing in a style that is quite addictive to watch, and just draws you in."

The Nottinghamshire seamer drew plenty of backlash after he chose to claim the 2021-22 Ashes series in Australia as void, saying it was "not real". The likes of Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Steve Smith weren't impressed by his comments.

"I’m loving the circus, the to and fro between the players" - Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad. (Image Credits: Getty)

Broad further claimed that the buildup to the first Ashes Test feels like a boxing match. He added:

"It feels like this series is building nicely because Australia have an undoubted belief within their camp that they’ll come and win here. And we’ve got an undoubted belief that we’re going to win. I can’t think of that many series, certainly through the 90s when I was growing up, where that was the case, where both teams genuinely felt like they’re favourites. I’m loving the circus, the to and fro between the players. It’s a bit like a boxing match building up to Edgbaston."

Before the Ashes begins on June 16, Australia will compete in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at The Oval.

