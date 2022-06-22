"Feels like a video game" - Netizens react as West Indies announce new tournament named '6ixty'

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is set to launch a brand new T10 league called "6ixty", which will have some new rules. The competition is scheduled to be played between August 24-28 and will precede this year's Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2022).
All six men's teams and three women's teams will feature in the inaugural season of '6ixty'. Interestingly, the batting team will have only six wickets, as opposed to the ten wickets that we see in traditional cricket.
Furthermore, the batting team will also be able to unlock an extra over of the powerplay by hitting a mandatory number of sixes. Apart from the aforementioned points, there are more new rules that are going to be introduced in the brand new T10 league.
Soon after the announcement of '6ixty', many cricket fans took to social media to react to the newest format of cricket. It is worth mentioning that the tournament has left fans divided on Twitter.
Here are some of the reactions:
Here's a set of rules for the '6ixty' released by ESPNCricinfo on their social media handles:
"Really excited about the innovation, excitement and entertainment" - CWI president Ricky Skerritt on '6ixty'
In an official release, CWI president Ricky Skeritt stated that the new 60-ball competition was possible because of their collaboration with CPL.
He further added that he looks forward to the innovation and entertainment the tournament will provide to the fans.
Skeritt said:
"The 6ixty has come about because of a close collaboration between CPL and CWI which is the way forward. I am really excited about the innovation, excitement and entertainment that it is going to bring to the fans."
Pete Russell, the CEO of CPL, mentioned how they plan on getting fans closer to the game with their latest offering. He explained:
"This is a hugely exciting moment for both CPL and Cricket West Indies as we create a tournament that will see cricket fans brought closer to the game."
"There will be world-class men's and women's cricketers taking part in a fantastic event for the Caribbean and this combined with cutting-edge innovations, signals a great moment for all fans of West Indian cricket."
St. Lucia Kings, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Barbados Royals, Trinbago Knight Riders, Jamaica Tallawahs, and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be the six men's teams, while Trinbago, Barbados and Guyana will battle it out in the women's edition.