"Feels like a video game" - Netizens react as West Indies announce new tournament named '6ixty'

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is set to launch a brand new T10 league called "6ixty", which will have some new rules. The competition is scheduled to be played between August 24-28 and will precede this year's Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2022).

All six men's teams and three women's teams will feature in the inaugural season of '6ixty'. Interestingly, the batting team will have only six wickets, as opposed to the ten wickets that we see in traditional cricket.

Welcome to Cricket's Power Game - the world's newest and most exciting format! #The6ixty The 6IXTY IS HERE!Welcome to Cricket's Power Game - the world's newest and most exciting format! @6ixtycricket The 6IXTY IS HERE!🙌Welcome to Cricket's Power Game - the world's newest and most exciting format! @6ixtycricket #The6ixty https://t.co/I5G1gKMyiE

Furthermore, the batting team will also be able to unlock an extra over of the powerplay by hitting a mandatory number of sixes. Apart from the aforementioned points, there are more new rules that are going to be introduced in the brand new T10 league.

Soon after the announcement of '6ixty', many cricket fans took to social media to react to the newest format of cricket. It is worth mentioning that the tournament has left fans divided on Twitter.

Sam Morshead @SamMorshead_ CPL/CWI's new brainchild The 6ixty will let fans vote for a random free hit any time in the innings. Absolute chaos. CPL/CWI's new brainchild The 6ixty will let fans vote for a random free hit any time in the innings. Absolute chaos.

Yosef Mordechai Coleman @yosecakes @SamMorshead_ Feels like a video game cricket in a real cricket tournament. Feels more like an exhibition format and I would hope that this is just an exhibition format. @SamMorshead_ Feels like a video game cricket in a real cricket tournament. Feels more like an exhibition format and I would hope that this is just an exhibition format.

Don't mind them doing this to make money but hope that t10 doesn't replace t20 as the main format. @CaribCricket I get needing a new format and that they need money. But this does feel like an exhibition cricket tournament and not a real tournament. (Also the length)Don't mind them doing this to make money but hope that t10 doesn't replace t20 as the main format. @CaribCricket I get needing a new format and that they need money. But this does feel like an exhibition cricket tournament and not a real tournament. (Also the length) Don't mind them doing this to make money but hope that t10 doesn't replace t20 as the main format.

Michael Blay @blayster1969 @bbctms So we've gone from 5 day tests. To OD (60 overs) to 50overs to 20/20 to the hundred now 6ixty.. why not just cut to chase and have 1 ball per batter or failing that just toss a coin.. @bbctms So we've gone from 5 day tests. To OD (60 overs) to 50overs to 20/20 to the hundred now 6ixty.. why not just cut to chase and have 1 ball per batter or failing that just toss a coin..

Innocent Bystander @InnoBystander Its called The 6ixty cos thats the average attention span in seconds of their target market.... #The6ixty Its called The 6ixty cos thats the average attention span in seconds of their target market.... #The6ixty

If it helps to bring in a new audience and is loads of fun then don't see a problem with it all at.



(My humble opinion - feel free to disagree) The #6IXTY seems very very intriguing - another talking point for many if nothing else.If it helps to bring in a new audience and is loads of fun then don't see a problem with it all at.(My humble opinion - feel free to disagree) The #6IXTY seems very very intriguing - another talking point for many if nothing else. If it helps to bring in a new audience and is loads of fun then don't see a problem with it all at.(My humble opinion - feel free to disagree)

Cricket Simp @CricketSimp @cricdino The 6ixty going to provide oppurtunity for younger players to make there mark and get selected for the cpl so also help with bowling in the death overs so its just to wait and see how it works out for us @cricdino The 6ixty going to provide oppurtunity for younger players to make there mark and get selected for the cpl so also help with bowling in the death overs so its just to wait and see how it works out for us

"Really excited about the innovation, excitement and entertainment" - CWI president Ricky Skerritt on '6ixty'

In an official release, CWI president Ricky Skeritt stated that the new 60-ball competition was possible because of their collaboration with CPL.

He further added that he looks forward to the innovation and entertainment the tournament will provide to the fans.

"The 6ixty has come about because of a close collaboration between CPL and CWI which is the way forward. I am really excited about the innovation, excitement and entertainment that it is going to bring to the fans."

Pete Russell, the CEO of CPL, mentioned how they plan on getting fans closer to the game with their latest offering. He explained:

"This is a hugely exciting moment for both CPL and Cricket West Indies as we create a tournament that will see cricket fans brought closer to the game."

"There will be world-class men's and women's cricketers taking part in a fantastic event for the Caribbean and this combined with cutting-edge innovations, signals a great moment for all fans of West Indian cricket."

St. Lucia Kings, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Barbados Royals, Trinbago Knight Riders, Jamaica Tallawahs, and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be the six men's teams, while Trinbago, Barbados and Guyana will battle it out in the women's edition.

