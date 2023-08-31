"Felt like I could be the difference between the two teams" - Nathan Lyon on the frustration of missing the final three Ashes 2023 Tests

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon expressed his angst at getting injured and missing the final three Tests of the recently concluded Ashes series in England.

Lyon was seen holding his right calf in pain after attempting a catch at fine leg on Day 2 of the second Test before being ruled out from the remainder of the series.

The senior off-spinner was in sensational form in the three innings before his injury, picking up nine wickets at an average of 29.33, including two four-wicket hauls. However, his absence played a crucial role as England overcame a 0-2 deficit to level the series 2-2 with a win in the third and fifth Tests.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Nathan Lyon feels he could have been the difference between the side, especially once England's premier spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the series

"I don't want this to come across arrogantly or anything like that, but I felt like I could be the difference between the two teams with Jack Leach going down at the start of the series. I felt like there was an opportunity for me to be the difference between the two sides," Lyon said.

Lyon further mentioned that his recovery is on track and that he should be fully fit by the Australian summer.

"It's coming along really nicely. First time ever in rehab which is a new experience, but I've got all the support there at New South Wales Cricket and within Cricket Australia, so all going okay. I'm getting sick of calf raises, but should be pretty good come summer," he added.

The second Test at Lord's was Nathan Lyon's 100th consecutive Test, making him only the sixth cricketer and the first bowler to achieve the feat. He currently sits eighth on the all-time leading wicket-takers in Test, with 496 scalps in 122 games.

Australia are currently on a white-ball tour to South Africa, following which they will travel to India for an ODI series before the ICC World Cup. Their next Test assignment will be the home series against Pakistan, starting on December 14.

"I want to win in India and want to win away in England" - Nathan Lyon

Series wins in India and England have barely evaded Nathan Lyon in his career.

Nathan Lyon also stated his wish to continue playing for at least another cycle to try and conquer his goal of a Test series win in India and England.

While the 35-year-old has been sensational in both countries, with a combined 115 wickets in 27 matches, Australia has just fallen short of series wins in the last two tours. They recently lost the Border Gavaskar Trophy in India 1-2 and have drawn the last two Ashes series in England by a 2-2 scoreline.

"I've said previously that I want to win in India and want to win away in England, and haven't been able to do either of them. So it looks like I've gotta go round another cycle," Lyon continued.

Considering Australia's next scheduled Test series in India is only in 2027, followed by the Ashes series in England, Lyon will be approaching 40.

However, the champion bowler believes with his drive and durability, he could see himself playing another four years.

"I'd like to think so. I definitely know my skills can get better, that's what I'm chasing. And I'm pretty confident with all the work I'm doing rehab-wise, and all the gym stuff and the fitness side of things that I'll be (physically) right. So the drive's there mentally to get better and to keep going on," Lyon signed off.

Nathan Lyon was the leading wicket-taker in the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with 88 scalps. His sensational bowling helped Australia finish atop the points table for the cycle and become World Test champions with a victory over India in the grand finale.