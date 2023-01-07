"Few shots were predetermined but I have been playing these shots for the last one year" - Suryakumar Yadav reacts after an incredible 112* off 51

Suryakumar Yadav was at his dominating best during the final T20I against Sri Lanka in Rajkot, smashing a scintillating 112* in a mere 51 deliveries to take India to a mammoth score of 228 in 20 overs after captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat.

Suryakumar Yadav displayed a wide array of shots and stamped his authority as the No. 1 batter in this format.

There wasn’t a single shot in anger and the way he was playing with the field and the bowlers was a sight to behold. None of the Sri Lankan bowlers had any answers in front of his onslaught.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The happiness on Suryakumar Yadav's face - he's been dominating this format! One of the best of T20 history.



The happiness on Suryakumar Yadav's face - he's been dominating this format! One of the best of T20 history.https://t.co/g4dUCD23Og

Speaking to the broadcaster after the remarkable knock, Surya said that he tries to keep things simple in the middle. While some of the shots were premeditated, he emphasized the fact that he has been playing these shots for the last one year and that he doesn’t do anything different.

Suryakumar Yadav said:

"Really happy with the way things innings went, captain winning the toss and batting first, showing faith in all the batters and it's heartening. Few shots were predetermined, but these are my shots that I've been playing in the last one year."

The 32-year-old added:

"Nothing different and enjoy myself as much as I can. That form has gone in 2022, it's a fresh start for 2023 but yes, the wicket is good and the outfield is going the job."

Another Suryakumar Yadav masterclass

India lost Ishan Kishan in the first over to Dilshan Madushanka but Rahul Tripathi ensured that India had a good powerplay. He showed intent and played some delightful shots en route to a 16 ball 35 before perishing in the final over of the powerplay.

Suryakumar Yadav then came out and changed the complexion of the game within a blink of an eye.

Ranging from his favorite extra cover drive to his trademark falling scoop to the audacious slice cut with an open face, this knock had everything. This was also Surya’s third T20I century in just his 43rd innings.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes