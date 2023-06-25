“Field for TV rather than one to actually get any wicket” – Sunil Gavaskar roasts England’s Bazball approach in Ashes 2023

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has been impressed with England’s Bazball approach under skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum in the Ashes 2023.

The 73-year-old, though, opined that Bazball is only restricted to batting and has nothing to do with bowling and fielding. The cricketer-turned-commentator even mocked their fielding, calling it a ‘field for TV’, which won’t provide them breakthroughs.

The statement comes days after England lost their opening Test against Australia by two wickets in a thriller at Edgbaston in Birmingham to go 0-1 down in the five-match series.

This came after Australian captain Pat Cummins (44*) shared an unbeaten fifty-plus partnership with Nathan Lyon (16*) for the ninth wicket as the duo chased 281 on Day 5 of the opening Test.

In his recent column for Mid-Day, Sunil Gavaskar wrote:

“The Ashes series in England seems to have caught the imagination of the cricketing public there. England are batting with a freedom that has not been seen before and more shots, both orthodox and unorthodox are being played under the regime of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum than before the duo took over. That’s where Bazball stops.”

He continued:

“While bowling England are not doing anything different from earlier times. Yes, the field placements have been novel, with three men in catching positions on both sides of the wicket. Two fielders on either side of the pitch have been seen before and on air. I have called it a field for TV rather than one to actually get any wicket.”

Kevin Framp @BigKev67



Plenty for England to take from the game. @cric_blog Or… England shelled 6 catches, a stumping and a no ball wicket. Khawaja scored more than he’ll get in the rest of the series. And Oz pulled a miracle partnership out of their arse.Plenty for England to take from the game. @cric_blog Or… England shelled 6 catches, a stumping and a no ball wicket. Khawaja scored more than he’ll get in the rest of the series. And Oz pulled a miracle partnership out of their arse.Plenty for England to take from the game.

Sunil Gavaskar feels England’s Bazball approach backfired them in the first Ashes Test

Sunil Gavaskar further said that England’s Bazball approach on the field was the prime reason behind dropping several catches in the Ashes opener.

He said:

“If anything, the few missed opportunities England had could have been easily pouched if these same fielders had been five to 10 paces back in the normal fielding positions. Upfront and that close the fielders had very little time to react to those hard, but uppish pulls, and so could barely get their hands to the catches.”

Cricketopia @CricketopiaCom “One of those shoulda, coulda, woulda moment.”



Stokes on dropping Lyon’s catch.



“One of those shoulda, coulda, woulda moment.”Stokes on dropping Lyon’s catch.https://t.co/J4yJWS79Wx

For the uninitiated, England dropped six catches and missed one stumping (by Jonny Bairstow), while Stuart Broad took a wicket off a no-ball in the Edgbaston Test.

The second Ashes Test will be played at the Lord’s in London from June 28 onwards.

