"Fightback from Oman or Choke by Namibia?" - Fans react as Gerhard Erasmus and company make a mess of the chase forcing a Super Over 

Namibia and Oman were involved in a thrilling encounter at the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Sunday, June 2 (local time). The Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia were well set for a comfortable win after being set a paltry target of 110, following an excellent bowling display.

Namibia had wickets in hand to push through in the final phase of the innings, but Oman kept fighting and managed to take the contest into a Super Over following a thrilling final over. The chasing side only needed five runs in the final over, but made a meal out of it, and narrowly avoided a one-run defeat. Oman wicketkeeper Naseem Khushi failed to complete a run out that allowed Namibia to take a single when two runs were required off the final delivery.

After making a mess of a relatively straightforward run chase, Namibia had the opportunity to make amends in the Super Over that followed. David Wiese's all-round performance guided the side to victory and earn the points. The veteran all-rounder dealt with boundaries with the bat and then restricted Oman with the ball as well.

Fans were appalled by how Namibia nearly threw the game away, which they had firmly in their control at one point.

"Fightback from Oman or Choke by Namibia???," one user wrote

"Unreal choke by Namibia this is," another user remarked

"On a pitch like that, you need to take responsibility after batting 15-20 balls" - Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus

Namibia crossed the line in the end, but took a tougher route for sure. The win was a crucial one for Namibia as they have encounters against Australia and England lined up ahead in the remainder of the group stages.

"Difficult to get momentum through the innings, we tried by getting the singles and doubles but every now and then we needed those boundaries which were difficult to execute. On a pitch like that, you need to take responsibillity after batting 15-20 balls, and you shouldn't allow new batters to face. In the Super Over we proved that there are runs to be had if you just assess the pitch well and take responsibility," Erasmus said during the post-match presentation.

Namibia's David Wiese was adjudged as Player of the Match for his all-round display. They are next scheduled to play against Scotland at the same venue on Friday, June 7.

