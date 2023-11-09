Final set of tickets for 2023 World Cup knockouts to go live on Thursday

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will release the final batch of tickets for the 2023 World Cup knockout matches on Thursday, November 9.

The ICC event began on October 5 with a clash between defending champions England and 2019 runners-up New Zealand. After 40 league-stage games, India, South Africa, and Australia have qualified for the semi-finals, while Pakistan, New Zealand, and Afghanistan are battling it out for the fourth place.

A media advisory from BCCI has confirmed that the tickets for the two semi-finals (November 15 and November 16) and the final (November 19) will be released at 8:00 PM IST on Thursday on the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com

“The tickets for the three marquee games – 1st semi-final (15th November), 2nd semi-final (16th November) and the all-important final on 19th November will go live at 8:00 PM on 9th November on the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com,” the BCCI release stated:

“This will be the last chance for cricket fans wanting to experience the magic and thrill of the World Cup and to witness in person the crowning of a new champion,” the media advisory added.

Expand Tweet

The first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15 between the top-ranked and the team placed fourth after the league stage. India are confirmed to finish first and will meet either Pakistan, New Zealand, or Afghanistan in the knockout clash. In case Pakistan qualify, the match will be shifted to Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The second semi-final of the tournament will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16 between the second and third-ranked teams. South Africa and Australia will clash in the second semi-final irrespective of the results in the remaining league games. This is because they are assured of finishing in either second or third position.

List of remaining 2023 World Cup league matches

Five more games need to be completed in the league stage of the 2023 World Cup before the commencement of the knockout stage. The schedule for the remaining league matches is as follows:

November 9: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (2:00 PM IST)

November 10: South Africa vs Afghanistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (2:00 PM IST)

November 11: Australia vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune (10:30 AM IST)

November 11: England vs Pakistan, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (2:00 PM)

November 12: India vs Netherlands, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (2:00 PM)