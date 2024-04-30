"Finally, BCCI is rewarding him" - Fans erupt as Yuzvendra Chahal finds place in India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad

Team India's senior leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been named in the Men in Blue's 15-member squad for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member squad and four traveling reserves on Tuesday, April 30.

Chahal, who last played a T20I for India in August 2023, hasn't been a regular feature in India's white-ball teams lately and was even overlooked for the 2023 ODI World Cup last year.

However, the national selectors have rewarded him after an impressive run in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Yuzvendra Chahal has been in wonderful form for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). The crafty spinner is his team's leading wicket-taker currently, bagging 13 wickets from nine outings.

Following the announcement, several fans took to social media, expressing their delight over Chahal's selection. Here are some of the top reactions:

A number of fans were overjoyed with Chahal making a comeback to the Indian team for the showpiece event.

"Finally seeing @yuzi_chahal back in Indian Squad Feels so good. He deserves it!!" wrote a fan.

"It was long due for Chahal. Deserved it" commented another.

"Best Decision by @imAagarkar and the Selection team management is the inclusion of @yuzi_chahal..!! India lacked a wicket taking aggressive option in the middle overs In World Cups and he will be a handful on those pitches in US & WI." chimed in yet anothe.

Certain Indian supporters were also thrilled with the prospect of seeing Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav bowling in tandem at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"The best thing about Indian squad is Kul-Cha. But they should play every game in the tournament." posted a user.

"oh my god we're finally gonna get to see our vintage kul-cha again." posted another.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel are the four spinners in India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad

Rohit Sharma will lead India at the 2024 T20 World Cup. The team management has picked four spin-bowling options, with Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja, featuring in the lineup.

Talismanic all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be the team's vice-captain for the ICC event, while all-rounder Shivam Dube also found a place. The batting department consists of the likes of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Sanju Samson and Rishab Pant are the two wicketkeepers, whereas Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh, are the frontline fast bowlers.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan.

