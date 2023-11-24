FIR filed against Australia's Mitchell Marsh for resting feet on 2023 World Cup trophy - Reports

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh stirred a major controversy after a picture of him resting his feet on the 2023 World Cup trophy went viral on social media. It took place after the final against India in Ahmedabad on November 19.

According to reports, an FIR has been registered against Marsh for his actions. The complaint was filed by RTI activist Keshav Pandit in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, for offending the sentiments of Indian fans.

Furthermore, Pandit has also forwarded a copy of the complaint to PM Narendra Modi. He wants Marsh to be banned from playing cricket in India.

Australia trumped India in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They successfully chased down a 241-run target with six wickets to spare. They clinched their sixth ODI World Cup trophy with their comprehensive victory over Rohit Sharma and company.

Mitchell Marsh failed to make a significant impact with the bat in the summit clash, scoring just 15 runs off as many deliveries. Opener Travis Head led his team to victory with a stellar 137-run knock.

"I am hurt" - Mohammed Shami reacts to Mitchell Marsh's viral picture with 2023 World Cup trophy

Team India speedster Mohammed Shami recently expressed his displeasure over Mitchell Marsh keeping his feet on the coveted World Cup trophy.

Shami mentioned that he was not pleased to see the Australian cricketer resting his feet on a trophy, which many aspire to win and keep on their heads. Speaking to reporters, he stated:

"I am hurt. The trophy for which all the teams in the world fight, the trophy which you want to keep on your head, keeping a foot on that trophy did not make me happy."

Mohammed Shami delivered tremendous performances at the 2023 World Cup. The veteran seamer finished as the leading wicket-taker of the edition, bagging 24 wickets in just seven innings. He claimed three fifers, including a stunning seven-wicket haul in the semi-final against New Zealand.