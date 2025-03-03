"Fir wahi Travis head ka dar" - Fans react as India set up 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal clash with Australia 

India's upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal clash with Australia drew hilarious reactions on social media, with many fans joking about the Travis Head factor. The Men in Blue beat New Zealand by 44 runs on Sunday, March 2, in the last group match of the ICC event to finish as the table-toppers of Group A.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will take on Australia in the first semifinal of the tournament. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4.

Head has been a thorn in India's flesh on multiple occasions in showpiece events. His whirlwind 137-run knock in 120 balls in the 2023 ODI World Cup final continues to haunt Indian fans as it shattered the Rohit Sharma-led side's hopes of a fairytale ending at home.

The left-handed batter also played a stunning 163-run knock in Australia's 209-run win over India in the 2023 World Test Championship final. Wary of Head's penchant for going good against the Indian team, here's how fans on X reacted ahead of the IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal:

"A free opinion to Team India, change your jersey colour before the semifinals. Because this devil named as Travis Head will be there in Dubai," wrote a fan.

"Yar fir wahi Travis head ka dar," remarked another.

"Travis Head will do this, Travis Head will do that Unreal Aura, chimed in yet another.

Head has an impressive ODI record against India. The swashbuckling batter has scored 345 runs in nine innings at an average of 43.12 and a strike rate of 101.76. As an opener, his average increases to 75.33, having amassed 226 runs across four innings at a strike rate of 118.32.

"We need to think what we need to do on that particular day" - Rohit Sharma on IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Both India and Australia are currently unbeaten at the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Rohit Sharma-led side have claimed back-to-back wins against Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand.

Australia secured a five-wicket victory against England in their opening match, while their remaining two group matches ended in a no-result due to rain.

Speaking about the crucial knockout match against Australia, here's what Sharma said in the post-match presentation after the New Zealand match:

"Australia is gonna be a good game. They have a rich history of playing ICC tournaments well. It will start from ball one. We need to think what we need to do on that particular day."

It is worth mentioning that had India lost to New Zealand in the last group-stage match, they would have faced Group B's table-toppers South Africa in the semifinal.

