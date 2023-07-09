"First time I've ever seen Pat Cummins offer gifts" - Micheal Vaughan surprised at Aussie skipper's wayward spell on Day 3 of the 3rd Test

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan expressed surprise at the expensive two-over burst by Australian skipper Pat Cummins late on Day 3 of the third Test at Headingley.

Defending a target of 251 to take a 3-0 lead and retain the Ashes, the 30-year-old dished out several freebies in his two overs, conceding 17 runs to the English openers.

Speaking to Cricbuzz at the close of play on Day 3, Michael Vaughan was in disbelief that Cummins did not set the tone for once but expected a bounce-back performance on Day 4.

"He's human. Was expecting him to completely set the tone, get one to move away from Zak Crawley. But he offered a few gifts. It's the first time I've ever seen Pat Cummins offer gifts to opening batters but he'll be back tomorrow," said Vaughan.

Incidentally, Cummins was the hero for the visitors in the first innings, picking up 6/91 in his 18 overs to help Australia capture a valuable 26-run lead.

Michael Vaughan also believes that the Aussies will have to strike big in the first hour on Day 4 to cause panic in the English camp.

"He'll ( Cummins) tell the team this is possible. The Aussie catching is generally very good so if they create chances they'll probably take them. They'll have to create a bit of chaos in the first hour and get 2 or 3 in the first hour . If they do that then we are in for a riveting day," added Vaughan.

England fell 43 runs short in their chase of 371 in the second Test at Lord's but have successfully chased more than 250 in the fourth innings four times over the last year and a half.

Trailing 0-2 in the best-of-five series, they require another 224 runs with all their wickets intact to keep the Ashes alive.

"Get Joe Root out there inside the first half an hour" - Michael Vaughan

Joe Root will look to produce another masterclass to lead England to victory.

Michael Vaughan added that the Australians should look to strike a couple of times early to bring star batters Joe Root and Ben Stokes in early.

While Stokes' heroic efforts at Lord's last week and Headingley four years ago have been well-documented, Root was instrumental in several run-chases against New Zealand and India at home over the past year.

"Australia will think if we can get a couple of early ones, get Joe Root out there inside the first half an hour. Can they get Ben Stokes dipping into his well once again and get him out there when he's looking at a number that's still a big decent number to get," said Vaughan.

After starting his Ashes campaign with a brilliant unbeaten century, Root has tapered off, scoring only 93 runs in his last four innings. The former captain was dismissed for a tenth time by Aussie skipper Pat Cummins in the first innings for only 19.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes has been in red-hot form, scoring a breathtaking 155 in the final innings of the second Test and following that up with another sensational 80 in the first innings here.

