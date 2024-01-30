“First time in my life I felt like my time in this world is up” - Rishabh Pant on horrific car accident 

Team India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has stated that he felt his time in this world was up when he was involved in a horrific car accident in December 2022.

Pant suffered multiple injuries, including a ligament tear in his right knee and two cuts on his forehead, after his car crashed into a divider near his hometown Roorkee. Due to the impact of the crash, his vehicle burst into flames, but the cricketer somehow managed to escape.

Speaking to Star Sports, the 26-year-old, who has been out of action since his accident, said:

"First time in my life I felt like my time in this world is up. During the accident I was aware of the wounds, but I was lucky as it could have been even more serious. I was feeling that someone saved me. I asked the doctor how long will it take for me to recover, he said it would take 16-18 months. I knew I had to work hard to cut this recovery time.”

Following the accident, Pant underwent a surgery in Mumbai. He has been constantly sharing updates on his recovery and rehabilitation through social media posts.

Pant attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction in Dubai last year. According to some reports, he could make a comeback by leading Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024.

“Hopeful Rishabh Pant will be fit to play in IPL 2024”

Earlier this month, GMR Sports CEO PKSV Sagar expressed optimism about Pant recovering in time to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. He stated that the stumper was recovering well.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sagar, CEO of GMR Sports, which co-owns the Delhi Capitals franchise, said:

"Yes, we are hoping for the best. We can expect that he will play this season. He is the biggest player… if he plays, then it will be good for us. Our coaches and physio are doing work on him and the best part is this he is recovering very well. We hope by March he will be fit and play for us.”

The aggressive keeper-batter has featured in 98 IPL matches so far, scoring 2,838 runs at an average of 34.61 and a strike rate of 147.97, with one hundred and 15 fifties.

