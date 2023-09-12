"Flat track bully" - Shubman Gill trolled on social media after falling cheaply in Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 tie vs Sri Lanka

Team India opener Shubman Gill failed to get going during the side's Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka at the R.Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

Gill came into the contest with two back-to-back fifties under his belt. However, he failed to continue his impressive run, scoring just 19 runs off 25 balls before perishing to Dunith Wellalage.

The talented youngster was dismissed in the 12th over of the Indian innings. Gill was undone by some sharp turn. He was beaten while trying to play a defensive shot against the left-arm spinner. The ball ultimately crashed onto the top of the off-stump.

Here's how fans reacted to Gill's dismissal on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Notably, Shubman Gill had a disastrous start to the Asia Cup, getting out for just 10 runs off 32 balls against Pakistan in the group stage. He did make amends in the subsequent two contests, hitting 67 and 58 against Nepal and Pakistan, respectively.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma helped India get off to an impressive start

India won the toss and chose to bat first against Sri Lanka. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill once again helped the side get off to a wonderful start, stitching together an 80-run partnership for the first wicket.

Sharma was the aggressor, accumulating 47 runs in 42 balls. Dunith Wellalage came up with an inspired spell as Sri Lanka powered their way back into the contest.

After removing Gill, he dismissed Virat Kohli (3) and Sharma (53) to put the Men in Blue under pressure. The onus now is on the middle-order batters to resurrect the innings.

It is worth mentioning that India currently occupy the top spot in the Super Fours points table. They secured a massive 228-run victory over Pakistan on Monday and have a net run rate of 4.560 to their name.