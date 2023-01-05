"Focus on using the speed of the bowler" - Jitesh Sharma on valuable advice he received from MI skipper Rohit Sharma

Vidarbha and Punjab Kings (PBKS) wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma has received a maiden call-up to the Indian T20I team. The right-hander made it into the squad after Sanju Samson was ruled out for the remainder of India's ongoing series against Sri Lanka.

Jitesh has simply been sensational in domestic cricket of late and many believe he deserves his national team call-up. However, not many may know that he was initially a top-order batter and was part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad during the 2016 and 2017 editions of the Indian Premier League.

Speaking to Sports Yaari, Jitesh Sharma shed light on his admiration for MI skipper Rohit Sharma and the advice that the latter gave him during a nets session. He said:

"When I was with MI, I was a top-order batter and naturally, Rohit Sharma has been one of my favorite players.

"I had once interacted with him in the nets, where he told me, 'Focus on using the speed of the bowler. When speed of the bowler increases, it is better to trust your timing rather than your power-game.' So, that advice has stayed with me and I try and implement it to date."

Jitesh Sharma on AB de Villiers' influence on his career

Jitesh Sharma is rated as one of the most dangerous finishers in the country at the moment. He recorded an incredible strike rate of 175 in the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with several explosive knocks.

Jitesh revealed that South African great AB de Villiers was his idol. Given his finishing abilities, the Indian batter was inevitably asked if he wanted to work on building a 360-degree game just like De Villiers used to. He replied:

"AB de Villiers has been my idol ever since I started batting in the middle-order. 360 degree to nahi par 250-260 degree ki koshish jaroor karta hu (laughs) (Not trying to play 360-degree shots, but trying to cover 250-260 degrees atleast)."

It will be interesting to see if India hand Jitesh Sharma his international debut in the second T20I against Sri Lanka. The two teams will square off in Pune on Wednesday, January 5.

