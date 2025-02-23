“Focused more on hosting the Champions Trophy” - Former cricketer’s brutal attack ahead of India vs Pakistan match

Former spinner Danish Kaneria has lambasted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for emphasizing stadium renovations and hosting duties over assembling a strong squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. The Men in Green are in a tough spot in Group A after losing the tournament opener to New Zealand by 60 runs on February 19 in Karachi.

Ad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were embroiled in controversy over the last few months amid the delay in revamping stadiums and the hybrid model debate with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

While Pakistan were on song in the ODI format initially under Mohammad Rizwan, the cracks have opened after a poor show in the tri-series at home, and in the initial stages of the Champions Trophy. Several former players have slammed the PCB for their team selection, questioning the inclusion of Faheem Ashraf among others.

Ad

Trending

Kaneria opined that the PCB messed up big-time by focusing on the wrong aspects during the build-up to the Champions Trophy 2025.

“Pakistan focused more on hosting the Champions Trophy than thinking about building a good team. They messed up big time. They don’t focus on their cricket and create controversy on India not coming to Pakistan despite knowing that a hybrid model will be followed in the tournament," Kaneria told IANS (via News 18).

Ad

“There is no combination in the team, they have kept required players out of the squad. They did so with Fakhar Zaman due to his statement (against PCB) and now brought him back into the team," he added.

Fakhar Zaman was omitted from the contract list after tweeting in support of Babar Azam during the home series against England in 2024. The PCB had issued a show-cause notice, demanding an explanation from the player. He was even dropped for the tours of South Africa and Australia, before earning a recall for the Champions Trophy.

Ad

Pakistan's woes have compounded after the left-handed batter was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an injury in the tournament opener. Imam-ul-Haq replaces the opener in the squad ahead of the clash against India.

"Abrar Ahmed is an average spinner, he is no genius" - Danish Kaneria slams Pakistan's bowling attack

Pakistan conceded 320 runs in their loss to New Zealand, and the bowling attack was far from its sharpest in the preceding tri-series too. The Men in Green have opted for only one frontline spinner in Abrar Ahmed, with Salman Ali Agha and Khushdil Shah chipping in with their part-time spin when needed.

Ad

Kaneria highlighted Pakistan's poor bowling attack, and branded Abrar Ahmed as an ordinary spinner.

“Pakistan have many issues, they have brought in Imam-ul-Haq as Fakhar’s replacement. There are two or three good players but apart from them, I don’t see anyone. They don’t have a good bowling attack," Kaneria said (as per the aforementioned source).

Ad

“Shaheen’s pace has dropped, Haris Rauf is unpredictable as he can concede 100 to 80 runs in a match and he hasn’t picked his line and length. Abrar Ahmed is an average spinner, he is no genius," Kaneria added.

Pakistan will face India in their next group-stage match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback