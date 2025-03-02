"Follow Joe Root, not Bazball" - Ex-Indian cricketer issues blunt statement to England after their woeful 2025 Champions Trophy campaign

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has advised England to follow Joe Root's lead instead of Bazball's following their winless Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. He asserted that the former world champions' dismal run in the eight-team tournament proved they can't play according to one style across formats.

Jos Buttler and Co. will return home winless as their Champions Trophy campaign finished on Saturday. They suffered a crushing seven-wicket loss to South Africa in Karachi. The Englishmen scored 300+ in their previous two games but folded meekly against the Proteas, managing only 179 in an innings that lasted only 38.2 overs. In response, South Africa chased down the target below 30 overs.

Following England's loss, Kaif took to X and wrote, considering Root held their innings together in all three matches with scores of 68, 120 and 37:

"England's early exit once again proves 'one nation, one style' doesn't work. You can't blindly follow Bazball across formats. Successful teams win as they adjust to conditions. Follow Joe Root, not Bazball."

Buttler, who has already stepped down, has been at the heart of their woes as he laboured to 21 off 43 deliveries without a boundary. The Englishmen had also conceded the highest-ever total in a Champions Trophy game as they let Australia score 352 after managing 351/8.

Jos Buttler senses massive opportunity for England to rebuild from this point

Jos Buttler. (Image Credits: Getty)

At the post-match presentation, Buttler acknowledged that they have failed on all fronts in the eight-team tournament. However, he reckons players and support staff have the chance to rebuild ahead of the 2027 World Cup. The 34-year-old said:

"As a group we are obviously not getting the results and that takes away some confidence. It is time for everyone to go away, have a change of scenery and work hard for wherever cricket takes them next. From this point forward, there is a huge opportunity for everyone inside the dressing room, and obviously people outside the dressing room, to really put their hand up and say they want to be part of the rebuild of the England white-ball teams."

The Englishmen's next 50-overs assignment will be in May-June at home against the West Indies.

