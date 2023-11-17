Football legend David Beckham gifts a Lionel Messi jersey to Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira

Football legend David Beckham gifted a Lionel Messi jersey to Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira during his time in Mumbai.

He recently visited India and attended the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup between the hosts and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The legendary former footballer was present at the game as an ambassador of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF). Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was also there as UNICEF’s regional ambassador for South Asia.

David Beckham interacted with several cricketers and celebrities before and after the match during his visit. India captain Rohit Sharma also shared a couple of pictures from his meeting with Beckham on Thursday, in which the duo posed after swapping their India and Real Madrid jerseys.

Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, took to her official Instagram handle and revealed that Beckham also gifted an Inter Miami jersey of Lionel Messi to their daughter Samiara. The football icon is the owner of Inter Miami, the team that acquired the services of Messi after the latter moved out of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Ritika shared the following pictures of Samiara on her Instagram story and also thanked the English football great for his wonderful gesture by writing:

"Thank you for making this little Lionel Messi fan very happy, David Beckham."

Ritika Sajdeh's latest Instagram story featuring Samaira.

"The genuine hero of this Indian side" - Nasser Hussain on India captain Rohit Sharma

Former England captain Nasser Hussain heaped praise on Rohit Sharma's leadership abilities. He credited Rohit for changing the culture of the Indian team and leading from the front. Speaking to Sky Sports after India's victory against New Zealand in the semi-final, Hussain said:

"The headlines tomorrow will be about (Virat) Kohli, will be about Shreyas Iyer, and will be about Mohammad Shami. But the genuine hero of this Indian side, who has changed the culture of this Indian side is Rohit Sharma."

He added:

"Dinesh Karthik was with the side when India played England in the semi-final of T20 World Cup in Adelaide, where they played meek, timid cricket, got a below-par score and England knocked them off by 10 wickets. He told DK that India needed to change."

Team India will square off against Australia in the summit clash of the 2023 World Cup on Sunday (November 19) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.