“For me, the champion is me” - Indian batter’s bold statement ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer said his incredible self-belief and champion mentality helped him achieve great heights in terms of team triumphs in 2024. The 30-year-old was snubbed from the BCCI's central contract list last year and played only a handful of matches for India.

Yet, Iyer captained Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title last year and played a massive role in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) victories.

Talking about his triumphant 2024, Iyer said in a video shared by the BCCI on their X handle:

"For me, the champion is me. It is always in the mind that there is no one to support you other than yourself. You keep transforming and elevating yourself from one level to another and you never cry over split milk. I always keep saying that I love staying in the present and I have been so grateful that I won many championships in 2024."

He added:

"But the more I keep repeating things every now and then, that inevitably gets me the result. The journey overall teaches you a lot. You win some, you lose some and you experience a lot. If you run behind something, you definitely get it. But there's a journey towards it. It's not that you get it overnight."

Iyer also spoke about the importance of keeping away from doubters and said:

"You see so many failures.People keep talking about your skills, techniques and a lot of other things. So you just turn a deaf ear and that self-belief is the most important point."

Iyer also became the second most expensive player in IPL history during the 2025 auction when Punjab Kings (PBKS) bought his services for ₹26.75 crores. He was recently appointed as their captain for the upcoming 2025 season.

"Given me a lot of learnings" - Shreyas Iyer

Iyer last played for India in the Sri Lankan tour in August 2024 [Credit: Getty]

Shreyas Iyer welcomed the gap between matches for India by focussing on the learnings during this period. The right-hander last played for India in their shocking 0-2 ODI series loss in Sri Lanka in August 2024.

"This gap which I got from international cricket has given me a lot of learnings. To be honest, I don't run behind success. I follow a certain type of routine and preparation which will take me towards success," said Iyer.

Iyer will likely slot back at his customary No.4 position in the upcoming three-match ODI series at home against England. The series opener will be played in Nagpur today (February 6).

