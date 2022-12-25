"For a moment, I checked whether it was really my name" - Mukesh Kumar reacts to getting picked by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 auction

Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar became one of the big talking points after the IPL 2023 auction, as he was snapped up by Delhi Capitals for a whopping INR 5.5 crore.

The 29-year-old hasn't played an IPL game till date but has had a sensational 2022, thanks to impressive performances in domestic cricket and for India A. Teams like Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings also wanted to bag him, but it was DC who won the bidding war.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Mukesh Kumar spoke about his initial reactions about seeing himself part of a bidding war in the IPL 2023 auction. He said:

"For a moment, I checked whether it was really my name that was flashing on the screen.I spoke to my family again once I was sold to Delhi and they were very happy. My mother was very emotional."

Mukesh Kumar's friend was the first to congratulate him

Mukesh Kumar initially had no idea that he was a part of the bidding war. It was his friend who called him and asked him to switch on the TV. Recalling the funny conversation he had with his friend, Mukesh said:

"I was talking with my family members and just then my friend called me and congratulated me. I didn't understand so I asked him the reason. He was shocked that I wasn't watching the auction and asked me to switch on the TV. When I switched on the TV, I was shocked to see a bidding war for me."

Mukesh Kumar on his big price tag

Mukesh Kumar has always wanted to be a part of the IPL. So, more than the big contract, he's happy about the fact that he has got an opportunity to showcase his skills on one of the biggest stages in T20 cricket.

He said:

"5.5 crore is a very huge amount for me. But my goal has always been to give my best and play as many games in the IPL as possible, even if I am sold at my base price of 20 lakh. Delhi has a great variety of pacers, and every bowler has his own strength, and mine is to seam the ball both ways."

Having already been a net bowler with DC in the past, IPL 2023 could be a breakthrough season for Mukesh that could help him get a maiden Indian cap.

