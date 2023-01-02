"For these players to prosper, it is important to create a healthy environment" - Saba Karim on Sanju Samson's future

Former cricketer Saba Karim believes that the Indian team management must foster a positive environment to ensure that players like Sanju Samson are able to play freely.

Karim suggested that the management will have to make sure that insecurity doesn't creep into the minds of individuals such as Samson, who are trying to establish themselves. He claimed that the wicketkeeper-batter has the potential to serve Indian cricket for many years.

Speaking to India News Sports on Sunday, January 1, Karim said:

"Sanju Samson is another such player who is going to be an integral part of the side. If he continues to bat in this fashion, I am sure he will be able to serve the Indian team for a very long time. But for these players to prosper, it is important to create a healthy environment. There shouldn't be any insecurity in the minds of players."

Notably, Samson has been in and out of India's white-ball teams and has not had a consistent run in any format lately. While he is a part of the Men in Blue's squad for the upcoming home T20I against Sri Lanka, he failed to find a place in the squad for the subsequent ODI matches.

"He needs to score consistently" - Rajkumar Sharma on Sanju Samson

During the aforementioned discussion, Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma suggested that Sanju Samson would have to be more consistent with his performances.

He pointed out that he will have to fight for a place in India's ODI team, as Ishan Kishan is expected to retain his place, thanks to his explosive 210-run knock in Bangladesh.

Sharma went on to say that Samson has the ability to replace Rishabh Pant in India's Test team, given that the latter is going to be out of action for several months after having suffered multiple injuries in a car accident. He added:

"It all depends on the equation of the team, as Ishan Kishan has now secured his place in the ODI team. With Sanju Samson, we have seen him do well in glimpses. However, consistency is not his forte. When in song, he looks like one of the best players, which is why people are big fans of his batting.

"But he needs to score consistently in domestic cricket and has to make the most of his chances in international cricket. He is a very good keeper and can also be a part of the red-ball team until Rishabh Pant gets fit."

Samson showcased stellar form in ODIs in 2022, mustering 284 runs in 10 matches at a fantastic average of 70. The right-handed batter scored 36 runs off 38 balls in the ODI series opener against New Zealand in November. He has not gotten a chance to be in the playing XI since then.

