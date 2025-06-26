"For him to say, 'Country over my child' - that's a huge call" - Hemang Badani's huge statement on Team India star after 1st ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Hemang Badani hailed senior batter KL Rahul's commitment to Team India after the first Test against England in Leeds. Despite being blessed with a baby girl in March of this year, Rahul played the 2025 IPL season for DC, followed by the India A clash against the England Lions.

The 33-year-old scored a brilliant century in the warm-up match and took that form to the first England Test. Despite India losing the contest by five wickets, Rahul scored a sublime 137 in the second innings after a valuable 42 in the first innings.

Talking about Rahul's commitment in an interview with TOI, Badani said:

"I really liked the fact that he was someone who said, ‘I want to go to England early. I want to play the side game.’ Forget about the hundred he got — that came later. The intent — that’s what matters. The intent to be there early, to be prepared, to be with the side. Let’s not forget, he’s a young father, and I don’t think his child is travelling with him initially. So for him to say, ‘Country over my child’ — that’s a huge call."

Badani continued:

"He could’ve easily said, ‘I'm not playing the side game anyway, I’ll just go straight to the Test match.’ But he didn’t."

Rahul's batting exploits in the Leeds Test helped India post excellent totals of 471 and 364 in the two innings. However, lower-order collapses and fielding lapses proved fatal for the visitors as they conceded 371 on the final day to go 0-1 down in the five-match series.

"I could see the hunger in his eyes and in his words" - Hemang Badani

Hemang Badani recalled KL Rahul wanting to step up for Team India in England in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The legendary duo retired from Tests last month, leaving Rahul as India's most senior specialist batter in the ongoing UK tour.

The 33-year-old was part of India's previous two Test tours of England in 2018 and 2021/22.

"KL made a statement I remember ahead of the Test series: ‘I care for this team, and I want to be here.’ He wanted to go to England. I could see the hunger in his eyes and in his words. In the absence of Rohit and Virat, he becomes the senior-most batter — and he has played that role really well," said Badani (via the aforementioned source).

He added:

"He’s played in England before. And in terms of maturity and technique, you can clearly see he’s more focused now. He knows he has to fill the vacuum left behind. The rest of the squad — apart from Karun — are mostly under 30. So he has to guide players like Sai Sudharsan, Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy — all of whom are new to this level."

Rahul will look to continue his strong start to the England tour in the second Test at Edgbaston, starting July 2.

