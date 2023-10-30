"Forget what people have done in the past" - Michael Vaughan wants non-selection of Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali in 2023 World Cup

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan reckons it's the right time to reboot the ODI team, with the defending champions almost certain to go out before the semifinals. Vaughan also highlighted the need to phase out Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali from 50-over cricket.

Contrary to expectations, England's 2023 World Cup campaign has been miserable, losing five of six games. Jos Buttler's men suffered their heaviest World Cup defeat of 229 runs against South Africa in Mumbai, chasing 400. However, their most shocking loss was against Afghanistan as England crumbled against spin.

In his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan said that the responsiblity of the World Cup debacle lies with the players and not the system.

"One thing I don’t want to hear is players blaming the system or county cricket because this is on them. Now is the time to reset the team. Forget what people have done in the past.

"There is no need for Stokes to play the next three games. What is the point? He is not going to be part of 50-over cricket going forward. Moeen Ali too."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons Jason Roy's absence might have impacted the team psychologically.

"I also wonder if the Jason Roy non-selection upset the dynamic. He was hugely popular.

"Dawid Malan is quiet, unassuming, goes about his business and is a different personality. I get the sense some of the players within the group were a bit surprised Roy was not in the team."

Roy was included in the initial 15-member squad, but the selectors decided that he had to make way for Harry Brook. Roy was an integral member of England's 2019 World Cup squad, garnering 443 runs in eight games at an average of 63.29.

"The culture shock of going from Bazball" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan (Image Credits: Twitter)

Vaughan also suggested that the coaching style from Test to limited-overs cricket could have made a difference:

"The culture shock of going from Bazball, which is very relaxed and fun environment led by the coach, could be another reason, along with the fact they have not played enough 50-overs cricket, and their general records for England in India in this form of the game are not very good."

England's next World Cup assignment is against Australia on November 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.