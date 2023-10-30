"Form of Joe Root that has been the most damaging" - Gautam Gambhir on England's dismal showing in 2023 World Cup

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir pointed to star batter Joe Root's dismal form as the primary reason behind England's struggles in the 2023 World Cup.

Following back-to-back half-centuries to kickstart the tournament, Root has struggled mightily, with only 16 runs in his next four innings. His abysmal batting has led to England's abject failure throughout the World Cup. The defending champions are currently at the bottom of the points table with a solitary win in six matches.

In a must-win encounter against India to garner any slim semi-final hopes, Root was dismissed for a golden duck as England fell to a 100-run defeat.

Speaking to Star Sports post-game, Gautam Gambhir felt Joe Root's inability to score runs has exposed the rest of the English batting lineup in the World Cup.

"If you see England’s batting lineup, apart from Joe Root, all the other guys want to play aggressive cricket," Gambhir said. "It is the form of Joe Root that has been the most damaging thing for this batting lineup because this entire batting lineup revolves around him."

Despite boasting magnificent ODI numbers with an average of almost 48 in 168 games, Root has been the biggest disappointment in the World Cup.

The right-handed batter has scored only 175 runs in six games at an average of less than 30. His worrying form has resulted in the defending champions getting blown out in all their five losses.

"Moment Root hasn’t delivered, everyone gets exposed" - Gautam Gambhir

Joe Root's failures have led to skipper Buttler entering the crease early and succumbing to the pressure.

Gautam Gambhir further felt that Joe Root's dismal World Cup campaign has hurt the rest of the English batting lineup.

With Root being dismissed cheaply, it has brought middle-order batters Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler into the crease earlier than usual. The duo have been woeful throughout the tournament, with averages of 16 and 17.50, respectively.

"He was that anchor and glue who could bat from one end and the rest of the guys could actually play the way they wanted to," Gambhir continued. "The moment Root hasn’t delivered, everyone gets exposed. Not a lot of guys have that ability to absorb the pressure of playing against the seaming and swinging balls."

Root was England's leading run-scorer in their triumphant 2019 World Cup at home, scoring 556 runs at an average of 61.77, with two centuries and three half-centuries.

Meanwhile, the defeat to India has England languishing at the bottom of the table and virtually eliminated from semi-final contention.

However, they still have three games remaining, including the marquee clash against Australia in their next outing in Ahmedabad on Saturday, November 4.