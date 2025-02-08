"Form is poor, the team has problems" - Former India captain's massive statement on veteran batter ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Former India captain Kapil Dev has slammed reigning captain Rohit Sharma for his poor form, saying the team have looked ‘unsettled’ due to his recent failures ahead of the second ODI against England in Cuttack on Sunday, February 8. The remarks came after the right-handed batter departed for just two runs in the first ODI.

Rohit has endured a lean patch with the bat in the Test series against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia. He aggregated only 164 runs in 15 innings at an average of 10.93, including a fifty, over the last few months.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain, though, backed Rohit to return to form ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Kapil Dev recently told the Cricket Adda YouTube channel (via India Today):

"In recent times, the side played well for some time. The team looks unsettled. When the captain's form is poor, the team has problems. He (Rohit) is a big player."

"I hope he returns to form quickly. I will say good luck to the coach. It takes time to settle in. The whole country is looking forward to the side's performance," he added.

Ahead of the ODI series opener, Rohit Sharma returned with scores of three and 28 in his Ranji Trophy comeback for Mumbai. The 37-year-old, however, emerged as the leading run-scorer during India's tour of Sri Lanka last year. He amassed 157 runs in three ODIs at an average of 52.33, including two half-centuries.

“What kind of question is that?” – When India captain hit back at journalist ahead of ODI series opener against England

Rohit Sharma recently slammed a journalist for questioning his form with the bat before the ODI series opener against Sri Lanka in Nagpur. The Indian skipper retorted:

"What kind of question is that? (laughs). This is a different format, different time. "As usual, as cricketers, we know there will be ups and downs. I have gone through it a lot. We know every day is a fresh day, every series is a fresh series. I am looking forward to challenge. Not looking at what has happened in the past. Clearly, you don't.”

"For me, there is no reason to look in the past too much. It's important I focus on what's coming up and what lies ahead for me. I will look to start the series on a high,” he added.

Rohit Sharma has amassed 143 runs in three ODIs at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, which will host the second ODI. The opening batter has smashed two half-centuries at the venue.

Against England, he has 726 runs in 21 ODIs at an average of 45.38, including two centuries and four 50s.

