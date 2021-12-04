“A lot of water has gone under the bridge” - Jason Gillespie fine with Steve Smith getting leadership role ahead of Ashes

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie is okay with former skipper Steve Smith being handed over the vice-captaincy of the Test team ahead of the Ashes. Admitting that he had reservations about Smith getting a leadership role in the aftermath of the ball-tampering controversy, Gillespie stated that his views have changed over time.

With Tim Paine stepping down in the wake of his involvement in a sexting scandal, Australia named pacer Pat Cummins as the team’s new Test captain and Smith as vice-captain.

Speaking about Smith’s appointment as deputy leader, Gillespie said at a virtual press conference:

"At the time of the Sandpaper gate, I did not think Smith would be involved in a leadership role with Australia again. I was vocal about that, but over time I have probably changed my tune and I certainly think he can have the leadership role. A lot of water has gone under the bridge and he's paid a very heavy price in my opinion and probably, a bit unfairly."

Smith was sacked as captain in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in 2018. Along with David Warner, he was handed a year-long ban for his role in the controversy.

Last week, Australian legend Ian Chappell hit out at Cricket Australia (CA) for appointing Smith as vice-captain even as Warner is serving a lifetime ban from any leadership role, be it captaincy or vice-captaincy.

“Be your own man” - Jason Gillespie’s advice to Pat Cummins

Australia’s new Test captain Pat Cummins. Pic: Getty Images

The Ashes will be a massive test for Cummins as leader of the team and one of the key members of the pace bowling attack.

Asked what advice he would give the new Australian captain, Gillespie said:

"Yeah, look quite simple. My advice to Pat Cummins would be to 'be yourself and be your own man'. Do it how you want to do it. Lead the side how you want to lead the side. That is the only advice I can give him, he has got to do the job in his own way. I am sure he will be fine.”

Gillespie also agreed that left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, who has been inconsistent lately, will have to be at his best. The 46-year-old stated:

"It is fair to say that Mitchell will have to bowl well in the series. There is no doubt that you are ultimately judged on your performance.”

The latest edition of the Ashes will begin with the first Test between Australia and England at the Gabba, Brisbane from December 8.

Edited by Samya Majumdar