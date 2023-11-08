Former chief selector Chetan Sharma predicts India vs Australia 2023 World Cup final

Former Indian fast bowler and chief selector Chetan Sharma feels Team India and Australia will clash against each other in the final of the ongoing 2023 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

The two teams have already qualified for the semifinals and have been in incredible form. The Men in Blue haven't lost a single game so far and are at the top of the table with 16 points from eight games.

Although Australia struggled in their first two games of the tournament, they have won six in a row since then, including an incredible three-wicket win over Afghanistan where Glenn Maxwell played arguably the greatest ODI knock (201*).

The momentum is with Pat Cummins and Co. as they are likely to face the Proteas and might back themselves to make it to the final.

Chetan Sharma on who India could face in semifinal

Speaking to India TV, Chetan Sharma also opined that New Zealand will be the favorite to claim the fourth semifinal spot. The Kiwis are level on points with Pakistan with one league game to go and will be facing Sri Lanka on Thursday in Bengaluru.

The former pacer feels Kane Williamson and Co. will have an advantage if they beat Sri Lanka because of their superior net run rate to Pakistan. On this, he stated:

"According to me, New Zealand are the favourites to be the fourth semifinalists. They only have to beat Sri Lanka which they might do easily with the kind of cricket they have played in this World Cup so far. If they win, net run-rate will come into the equation for Pakistan and it won't be easy for them to win big against England."

England might also have to beat Pakistan to stay in the hunt for Champions Trophy 2023 qualification.