"There is no way he’s going to be left out any time soon" - Nasser Hussain in awe of Chris Woakes' performance against Australia

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has been awestruck by Chris Woakes' all-round performance against Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Nasser Hussain admits he was wrong about Chris Woakes and he no longer deserves to be on the sidelines.

Chris Woakes pegged Australia with his accurate and metronomic bowling on Saturday against Australia. He shared the new-ball duties with Adil Rashid and removed David Warner and Glenn Maxwell. Woakes' ability to swing consistently meant Australia never recovered.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Nasser Hussain wrote that Woakes or Chris Jordan have to pave the way for Mark Wood. However, the 32-year old's flawless display left Hussain stunned as the two-paced pitches have suited him.

"My first thought was that it had to be Woakes — or perhaps Chris Jordan — as much as anything because he was way down the England Twenty20 pecking order when he spent more than five years out of the side."

"Well, after another highly impressive display here against Australia, there is no way he’s going to be left out any time soon. Woakes has been immaculate in his discipline on pitches that England feel have been perfect for him, especially the one in Dubai on Saturday that had a bit of grass left on it."

Woakes, who took a couple of wickets against Australia, conceded 20 runs in his last over. Despite that, his figures read an impressive 4-0-23-2, restricting the opposition to 125. Jos Buttler later exhibited power-hitting at his best as England won by eight wickets.

"Woakes would not have started in this tournament had Wood been fit" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain believes no other bowler exploits the seaming and swinging conditions better than Woakes. While recalling his stunning catch to dismiss Steve Smith, the 53-year old wrote:

"When there is a bit of seam and swing, Woakes is the ideal bowler and he has been setting the tone perfectly with the new ball. Add the runs he can score and his effectiveness in the field, as we saw with that catch to send back Steve Smith, and you have an invaluable three-dimensional cricketer."

Hussain credited the IPL for the seamer not making Wood's absence feel. The Chennai-born former cricketer added:

"Woakes was only brought back into the T20 side because of injuries — and he is playing now in the absence of Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran from the squad, and Wood from within the squad. Because English players are so much better now in white-ball cricket, they are sought after throughout the world and Woakes has been one who has benefited from time spent in the IPL. And yet there is every chance Woakes would not have started in this tournament had Wood been fit."

England, looking firm favorites to win their second T20 crown, will face Sri Lanka on Monday in Sharjah. Should they win, Eoin Morgan and co. will officially qualify for the semifinals.

