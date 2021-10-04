For people in Australia to tell England to simply suck it up, is a bit rich: Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has taken a dig at Australia and mainly at captain Tim Paine for urging the Englishmen to play the Ashes down under. In his column for the Daily Mail, Nasser Hussain wrote that England have played the highest number of Tests in the post-pandemic era. Hence, he feels Australia aren't entitled to lecture them.

Earlier, Steve Harmison observed that Australia have played all four Tests since March 2020 at home. Their most recent overseas Test was in September 2019 in Manchester. Thus, Hussain believes it's unusual for Australia to comment on it.

England's Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy 📆 ANNOUNCEMENT FROM CRICKET AUSTRALIAThe dates for the 2021/22 Men’s Ashes series and venues 👇 📆 ANNOUNCEMENT FROM CRICKET AUSTRALIAThe dates for the 2021/22 Men’s Ashes series and venues 👇 https://t.co/GAca7zEG0Y

Nasser Hussain hailed England for keeping Test cricket alive amid such uncertainties by compromising on their mental health and family time. Hussain feels it's ironic for Australia not to complain about the protocols, having played no away Test since COVID-19 struck. The 53-year old wrote in the Daily Mail:

"I'm quite proud of the way in which England's Test team have kept the show on the road in difficult circumstances, moving in and out of bubbles and spending time away from their families. It's draining. Mental health has suffered. So for people in Australia to start lecturing them, and telling them they should simply suck it up, is a bit rich."

The cricketer-turned-commentator slammed Paine for making inconsiderate comments. He defended England by saying they aren't being unreasonable by threatening to withdraw from the series.

"When Tim Paine, Australia's Test captain, spoke recently I didn't hear much empathy from a fellow professional. Now others have jumped on the Ashes bandwagon, as if England are somehow trying to dodge an important series."

Paine strongly stated the Ashes will go ahead with or without Joe Root as he is confident the visitors will conjure a team. The veteran cricketer faced backlash for not showing empathy or consideration.

Unless you've spent time in a bubble, you don't get to lecture other people: Nasser Hussain

England. (Image Credits: Getty)

Hussain understands the hefty paycheque England's Test players receive. He also accepts that the Ashes are a matter of great honor for these cricketers. However, he thinks teams like Australia, who haven't spent as much time in the bubble, hardly have any right to judge others.

Also Read

"I get all the arguments. Yes, England's Test players are paid handsomely. Yes, representing your country, particularly in an away Ashes, is the highest honour there is for a professional cricketer. Yes, some of the players have chosen to add to their own burden by taking part in overseas T20 tournaments such as the IPL. I understand all that. But unless you've spent time in a bubble — and some of these guys have done it repeatedly — you don't get to lecture other people on how they should behave."

The Englishmen are likely to decide on their Ashes participation on Monday and it's uncertain of their key players' availability. England captain Joe Root earlier sought complete clarity of the guidelines before committing to touring Australia. Jos Buttler declared he wouldn't consider visiting Australia without his family.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far