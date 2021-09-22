"Australia have not played an away Test in the COVID era" - Steve Harmison takes a dig as England face strict isolation rules for the Ashes

Former England paceman Steve Harmison feels England shouldn't deserve too much judgment if they field an understrength team in the Ashes. While the Ashes in Australia in December is likely to occur, details about the visitors' quarantine protocols are yet to emerge.

England's unceremonious withdrawal from their scheduled Pakistan tour recently has invited criticism from various directions. It has also led to the belief that amid the Australian government's strict regulations, England might also pull out of the Ashes.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



Get your tickets through an early access window exclusively for our interstate travel program: Lock in these dates. Two huge #Ashes series are coming right up! 🔐Get your tickets through an early access window exclusively for our interstate travel program: ashes.cricket.com.au Lock in these dates. Two huge #Ashes series are coming right up! 🔐



Get your tickets through an early access window exclusively for our interstate travel program: ashes.cricket.com.au https://t.co/s1UCND5qZK

However, Steve Harmison believes Australia should be the last country to fire shots at them for not traveling. The 43-year old noted that Australia's most recent overseas Test came in September 2019. Hence, Harmison thinks ECB can justify their move if they cancel it.

"I saw a stat this morning about teams which have played Test matches during the pandemic and Australia have not played a Test away from home. So for Cricket Australia and the Australian government to say we are going to lose $200 million and we are desperate for England to come. Well, they did not come to the (rugby league) World Cup (in England which was postponed)."

"They have not played a Test away from home during the Covid era. Is not up to the ECB. They might think, well, why should we move when you are not moving with the world cricket stage?" Harmison said on Talk Sports Cricket Collective podcast.

England have played the most away Tests since the pandemic emerged, heading the list with 12. Australia, whose last overseas Test was at The Oval against England, canceled their South Africa tour this year due to the COVID-19-related issues.

I think players will pull out not for the quarantine but the family situation: Steve Harmison

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Four

Steve Harmison doesn't see England's key players objecting to a 14-day quarantine. However, he doubts whether their families, if allowed to travel, can spend a fortnight in hotel rooms. The former Durham seamer added:

Also Read

"I think players will pull out not for the quarantine but the family situation over Christmas. That is a different argument altogether. I think if you have players coming to Australia with 14 days quarantine but they are allowed to train and get ready for England I don’t see a big issue there."

The Ashes series kicks off on the 8th of December at the Gabba. England have suffered crushing series losses in their previous two visits and last won a Test down under in 2011.

Edited by Diptanil Roy