"Eoin Morgan showed his immense value to England with a tactical masterclass against the West Indies" - Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has heaped praise on the embattled Eoin Morgan for his tactical nous in the team's win against the West Indies in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Hussain said Morgan showed why he brings value to the side by being a masterful tactician despite currently struggling for form with the bat.

England dismantled the defending champions in Dubai for a paltry 55 after bowling first. Morgan utilised his bowlers perfectly in the game, especially the spinners, who shared six wickets between them in four overs. The Three Lions made heavy weather of a modest chase before romping home by six wickets to open their campaign with a win.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Nasser Hussain wrote that Morgan has been the centre of attention due to his lack of runs. However, he was tactically brilliant against the West Indies. Hussain especially hailed Morgan for using Moeen Ali well against the West Indie' left-handers, saying:

"Losing four wickets in reaching the meagre 56 they needed for victory was the only thing that stopped it being 10 out of 10. There has been talk about Morgan’s position after a lean run of form, not least from the captain himself, but he showed his immense value to England with a tactical masterclass."

"It was a day for his belief in using data to be fully vindicated. Morgan saw four left-handers in West Indies’ top six and realised Moeen Ali would be a huge threat, so he bowled him early on."

Hussain also stated that Morgan did the right thing by not unleashing Tymal Mills on Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell and instead brought on leg-spinner Adil Rashid. He said:

"He held back Tymal Mills for Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell, then made sure the ball wasn’t pitched up to them. And then, when Mills was taken out of the attack with those two still in, Morgan turned to Adil Rashid to attack the right-handers, and he dismissed them both."

Although Moeen Ali received the Man of the Match award, Rashid was the best bowler, claiming figures of 2.2-0-2-4. The leg-spinner got rid of Russell, Pollard, Obed McCoy and Ravi Rampaul.

"I was so pleased Tymal Mills did well on his return" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain also praised left-arm seamer Tymal Mills, who was outstanding and showed brilliant variations with the pace he generated. The 53-year old added:

"The captain can make all the right moves, but the bowlers have to deliver, and I was so pleased Mills did well on his return. I said last week he had to play in the absence of Jofra Archer and, with Mark Wood missing out with an ankle injury, Mills was the go-to man for pace and that heavy length into the pitch. His slower-ball variations are so hard to play, too."

Mills, who played his first T20 international since February 2017, picked up two crucial wickets on Friday to finish with match figures of 4-0-17-2.

The 29-year-old accounted for Chris Gayle and Nicolas Pooran.

