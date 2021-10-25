"Ben Stokes is virtually irreplaceable in any format" - Nasser Hussain thrilled by the all-rounder's return for the Ashes

Former England captain Nasser Hussain was delighted by all-rounder Ben Stokes' announcement of his Ashes participation. Hussain feels Stokes' return is a significant boost for England as they hope to regain the Ashes for the first time since 2015.

Ben Stokes ruled himself out of international cricket in August before the five-match Test series against India at home, owing to a mental-health break.

He isn't part of the World T20 squad in the UAE currently going on and his finger injury deemed him unlikely to play in the Ashes.

Nasser Hussain believes it's a significant development for England as Ben Stokes is an indispensable part.

Hussain claimed that Stokes going to Australia fully prepared is also critical as he comes after a finger injury and a psychological break. The 53-year was quoted as saying by Sky Sports:

"It's great news for England that they have their talismanic cricketer back in the side. Ben is virtually irreplaceable in any format; he is one of the great all-rounders in world cricket. It is also great news for Ben himself, physically, and more important, mentally.

"He is going to Australia early and with pretty much full preparation for a full Ashes series, hopefully. I think they will need to ease him back in with the bowling but with the batting, as long as that finger is fine, then I think he will be able to come straight back in."

Stokes missed the previous Ashes series back in 2017-18 as he was withdrawn at the last minute, pending an investigation due to his involvement in the bar brawl. As a result, the tourists lost the series comprehensively by 4-0.

"He is the type of cricketer you need against Australia" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Getty)

Nasser Hussain further said England desperately needed Stokes in Australia to take the game on and challenge the hosts. Hussain, who believes Stokes is a multi-faceted cricketer, added:

"He is the type of cricketer you need against Australia, someone to look them in the face and take them on. You think of Sir Ian Botham, you think of Kevin Pietersen. Australia like to go after players that back down - Stokes definitely won't do that.

"If he's fit and available Stokes plays, and all the other pieces of the jigsaw just fall into place after that. England were struggling without Stokes because he is two cricketers in one - they were almost having to pick 12. They wanted all their batters, a wicketkeeper, all their seamers and a spinner."

The seam-bowling all-rounder marked his rise as an all-rounder in the 2013-14 Ashes series, scoring his maiden Test ton in Perth. Now, with more experience and increased skillsets, he will hope to help England regain the urn.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar