Former India batting coach lists three things Shubman Gill & Co. must do to bounce back in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar listed out three things Shubman Gill and his men need to do to bounce back in the second Test against England. The second Test is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

India faced a defeat in the opening Test in Leeds. The hosts registered a five-wicket victory, chasing down 371 runs in the fourth innings on the fifth day.

The first thing Sanjay Bangar pointed out to Gill and Co. is to bat the opposition out of the match.

"When you have an advantage will batting first or third, try to put the match out of the opposition's reach. In both innings of the first Test India had the opportunity but could not do that due to which England chased the target they got," he said. (via Star Sports).

In the first innings of the opening Test, the visitors collapsed from 430/4 to 471 all out. They collapsed in the second innings as well, slipping from 333/5 to 364 all out.

The second thing Sanjay Bangar mentioned is to get Kuldeep Yadav into the playing XI.

"The team will have to think a bit on how to bring in Kuldeep Yadav. Given the approach we saw from England's batters in the first innings, Kuldeep Yadav being a wrist-spinner, the English batters have not done well often against wrist-spin," he stated.

The third thing he mentioned is about how the fast bowling attack can bowl with a lot more control. Barring Jasprit Bumrah, the other Indian pacers were not as effective in the opening Test.

"The third thing to see is how the fast bowling attack can give more control. Many bowlers conceded runs in excess of five runs or more per over in the first Test. That does not give the control captain and Bumrah who bowled well from one end did not get enough support either."

India have never won a Test match at Birmingham

India, trailing 0-1 in the five-match series, will face an uphill task to make a comeback in the second match at Birmingham. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested due to workload management, adding to the worries.

The visitors do not have a successful record in Tests at Birmingham. They have played eight Tests at the venue ahead of the second Test and have failed to win a single one.

Out of the eight matches, they have lost seven and drawn one. Having first played a Test here in 1967, the visitors will eye to break the 58-year-old record of being winless at the venue. It will be crucial for them to bounce back if they are to level the series and avoid going 0-2 down.

