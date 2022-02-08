"Australia coming to Pakistan after 24 years is an achievement for the Pakistan Cricket Board" - Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram termed the much-awaited Australian visit an achievement for the PCB. He feels the three-Test series against Australia should give their players an understanding of the conditions before England and New Zealand visit.

Cricket Australia cleared the men's team to tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years. Although many expected the all-format visit to be called off, the board expressed confidence in the security measures. The series starts on the 4th of March, with Rawalpindi hosting the first Test.

In a PCB podcast, Akram believes Australia's visit will be a significant breakthrough for all present and future generations of players. The cricketer-turned-commentator also expects this tour to iterate that Pakistan is fit to host international fixtures.

"Australia coming to Pakistan after 24 years is an achievement for the Pakistan Cricket Board. This series will have a huge impact on our cricket as it will improve our players’ approach and mindset."

"For the next generation of cricketers, this will be an opportunity to fall in love with this sport and get motivated to scale greater heights in their careers. Australia’s tour to Pakistan will send out a strong and powerful message that everything is fine and normal here."

Accordingly, Australia have announced a full-strength team to take on the hosts. The likes of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, David Warner, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon amongst others have made it into the squad and should relish playing in Pakistan.

"Things have changed in Pakistan since 1998 and I think the pitches will be better" - Wasim Akram

Akram, who was part of the Test series when Australia toured in 1998, backs Pakistan to produce sporting pitches to make it a spectacle. The 104-Test veteran wants the home side to be well-prepared and use this opportunity for future challenges.

"Things have changed in Pakistan since 1998 and I think the pitches will be better, which will make Test cricket interesting viewing. I believe our cricket team will improve after playing Australia as the players will assess and understand their strengths and weaknesses, work on them, and be better trained and prepared for the home Tests against England and New Zealand, which will be played in the last quarter of the year."

Australia thrived in Pakistan in 1998, winning the Test and ODI series comprehensively. The visitors will hope to repeat the same success.

