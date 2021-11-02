"Just to show the world, you bowled him a few overs" - Danish Kaneria takes a dig at India over Hardik Pandya's bowling against New Zealand

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria blasted team India for their awful performances and questionable selections in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Danish Kaneria reflected on Hardik Pandya's fitness and form and mainly pointed out their lack of wicket-taking bowlers in the event.

India's bowling attack has looked toothless in their two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. While the Indian bowlers went wicketless against Pakistan, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the two Kiwi batsmen on Sunday.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria observed that a half-fit Hardik Pandya was of no use to India. Kaneria also questioned the selectors' decision not to choose Yuzvendra Chahal and benching Rahul Chahar.

"When you play bits and pieces kind of player like Hardik Pandya, then you won't get anything out of him. Just to show the world, you bowled him a few overs. You excluded Yuzvendra Chahal from the squad. Rahul Chahar is sitting on the bench. Are you going to make him sell eggs from the bench?"

Kaneria also pointed out that every team has a wicket-taking spinner and seemed baffled by India missing out on it. He added:

"If you see every team in the World Cup, the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Adil Rashid, Rashid Khan, Shadab Khan - there are countless leg-spinners performing at every venue. Even yesterday, Hasaranga picked three wickets against England and leggies are picking up scalps. But if Rahul Chahar doesn't inspire confidence, you should have kept Chahal."

The men in blue persisted with Varun Chakravarthy against New Zealand despite his wicketless outing against Pakistan. The 30-year old failed to make an impact against the Kiwis as well as dew likely played a role again.

"At least Ravichandran Ashwin should have played against New Zealand" - Danish Kaneria

Kaneria also criticized benching Ravichandran Ashwin, having sidelined him since the Test Championship final. The 40-year old feels despite having plenty of bowling options, Bumrah seems the only in-form bowler.

"There are five spinners in the squad and hardly any of them have played. Talking about Ravichandran Ashwin, he has not played since the ICC World Test Championship final. At least Ashwin should have played against New Zealand. India has no bowler other than Jasprit Bumrah, who is in form and can take wickets. Who do they rely on to take middle-overs wickets? Mohammed Shami is out of form, Shardul Thakur was playing in his first match, batsmen didn't score runs. If you had confidence, you should have opted for three spinners."

Virat Kohli and co. face three must-win games against Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland. However, with two losses already, even comprehensive victories in the remaining fixtures might not be enough for a semi-final spot.

