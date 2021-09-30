2021 T20 World Cup: Saqlain Mushtaq likely to be appointed as Pakistan's head coach

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has emerged as the frontrunner to become the national team's head coach for the T20 World Cup. Saqlain Mushtaq is currently the Head of International Player Development at the National High Performance Center at the Pakistan Cricket Board.

According to Cricket Pakistan, the PCB will announce the same officially after chairman Ramiz Raja approves it. Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq filled in as interim coaches for the home series against New Zealand and England after Misbah-Ul-Haq and Waqar Younis resigned.

However, both cricketing boards abandoned the scheduled series for different reasons, inviting a severe backlash from the PCB. As a result, Babar Azam and co. remain a bit underprepared before the marquee event. The abrupt departure of CEO Wasim Khan has further added to their off-field troubles.

Pakistan's coaching staff to have Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander as consultants

Should Mushtaq be confirmed as Pakistan's head coach for the World Cup, he will team up with Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander. Ramiz Raja has already appointed Hayden and Philander as batting and bowling consultants, respectively, for the competition.

Philander will arrive in Lahore on the 6th of October, while Hayden will link up with them in Dubai, where he is working as an analyst in the IPL.

Mushtaq, the legendary off-spinner, has significant coaching experience as well. He worked with the England team multiple times before joining the PCB's high performance center and eventually as interim coach.

Pakistan's World Cup squad is likely to leave for Dubai from Lahore on the 15th of October. Before that, the selectors could trigger some changes in the original squad based on their performances in the National T20 Cup.

The 2009 T20 champions will open their campaign against India at the Dubai International Stadium on the 24th of October.

