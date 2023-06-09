"Four seamers are a bit too much"- Harbhajan Singh believes Team India should have played Ravichandran Ashwin in WTC Final

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels India made a big mistake by not playing veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval.

India decided to go in with four seamers and a solitary spinner in Ravindra Jadeja as the conditions were conducive for pacers at the toss. However, Harbhajan feels that with the conditions having drastically changed, the team management should have thought about all five days and pick the bowlers accordingly.

Speaking to PTI during the WTC final, here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about India's tactics:

"The game is for five days so you have to choose your bowlers according to those five days. Ashwin is a proven performer. Four seamers are a bit too much. Day four, day five are as important as day one. It is also important how you finish the race. It was still understandable if someone of the caliber of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami was sitting out, then it would have still been okay (to play four pacers)."

India have to play fearlessly to win a few cups: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh also shed light on how India seem to play under a lot of pressure during knockout matches in ICC competitions. It has been 10 years since India last won an ICC trophy.

The former cricketer feels India should free themselves from the pressure and play accordingly. He stated:

"I feel you need to play more freely in these big games. I think we have become a bit too tight. Will have to play more freely and not think about the results. The idea is to give them confidence that even if you don't do well, give your best. That way we will probably lift a few cups. Just play fearlessly."

India resume play on Day 3 of WTC final being at 151/5.

