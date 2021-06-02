"From searching a home team to a century at the Home of Cricket," Twitter reacts to Devon Conway's record-breaking century at Lord's

Test debutant Devon Conway took the honours as New Zealand dominated Day 1 of the first game against England at Lord's. He remained unbeaten on 136 runs alongside Henry Nicholls (46*) as the Black Caps were 246/3 at the end of the day's play.

Conway, who averages almost 60 in the T20Is and 75 in ODIs, went about milking his purple patch with an outstanding century. He also made an entry to the honours board at the historic Lord's venue.

Tom Latham and Conway got the Black Caps off to a great start after Kane Williamson opted to bat first on a Lord's wicket which has a history of aiding fast bowlers. Latham departed after getting his eye in and was followed by Williamson. However, Conway went about his business and remained in the field.

He reached his fifty in 79 deliveries before Ross Taylor walked back in the second session. New Zealand went to tea at 144/3 and needed a big partnership from Conway and Henry Nicholls.

The southpaw started the last session at 71 runs. When he walked back at 136* amid huge cheers from the crowds at the end of the day's play, Devon Conway had entered the record books.

Twitter salutes Devon Conway after a century on his Test debut

Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages as soon as Conway reached the three-digit mark with a boundary off his pads.

The 29-year-old, who shifted to New Zealand from South Africa in 2017 to play international cricket, looked relieved as he pointed his bat to the dressing room.

What an achievement by Devon Conway. Made a decision a few years ago to go play his cricket in NZ, and that decision paid off today. — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) June 2, 2021

I told you Devon Conway could play 😉 #ENGvNZ — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 2, 2021

How did we miss Devon Conway !!!!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 2, 2021

Very few players in recent years have taken to international cricket as well as Devon Conway who now averages 59 in T20Is, 75 in ODIs & is unbeaten on 112 in his maiden Test knock. #ENGvNZ — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 2, 2021

Couldn’t witness it live when Sourav Ganguly scored his maiden Test hundred on debut, at Lord’s, in 1996.



But here I am, 25 years later, witnessing a masterclass by Devon Conway on his debut at the Home of Cricket.



How can I not have a soft corner for left-handed batters? pic.twitter.com/dsBFVOIgL5 — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) June 2, 2021

From searching for a 'Home' team to hundred at @HomeOfCricket What a journey!!! 💯 #DevonConway #ENGvNZ — Manoj Dimri (@manoj_dimri) June 2, 2021

Moments later, Devon Conway was back to knitting a steady partnership with Henry Nicholls to end the day on a high. They added 100+ runs for the fourth wicket to give the Black Caps a steady platform early in the first match of the tour.

