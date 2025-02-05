"From my shoulder, a big weight was kind of off" - Team India star's massive revelation on T20 World Cup win ahead of IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya acknowledged a massive feeling of relief after the side won the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. The Men in Blue ran through the competition, winning all eight games to clinch their second T20 World Cup title.

Hardik was under immense pressure heading into the tournament, following his dismal IPL 2024 season. Taking over as the Mumbai Indians (MI) captain, his own performances with bat and ball suffered amidst the backlash from fans, while the team finished at the bottom of the points table.

However, the 31-year-old turned things around months later to help India achieve ultimate glory at the T20 World Cup.

Recalling his feelings after the T20 World Cup triumph in an interview with the ICC, Hardik said [quoted by Hindustan Times]:

"We won as a team. But for me to play that much important role, it is just surreal. And it’s a dream which actually came true. From my shoulder, a big weight was kind of off. I think it was just a relief. Really proud of the way I was able to stand, and maybe not show a lot of emotions or how I have been going through."

Hardik Pandya finished the tournament with 144 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 151.57, while also picking up 11 wickets at an average of 17.36 and an economy of 7.64.

"I just knew that he's gonna expect a ball which is on the stumps" - Hardik Pandya

Hardik dismissed a well-set Klaasen to turn the final in India's favor [Credit: Getty]

Hardik Pandya revealed he planned to double bluff a well-set Heinrich Klaasen with an outside off-stump delivery in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

Klaasen single-handedly took South Africa to the brink of victory with a magnificent 27-ball 52, leaving them with only 26 runs required off the final four overs. However, Hardik produced a slower delivery outside off-stump, resulting in Klaasen nicking the ball behind to Rishabh Pant off the first ball of the 17th over.

"Just before the ball, I just told him (Rohit) that I’m gonna go wide to Klaasen and I just knew that he's gonna expect a ball which is on the stumps. His leg was a little to the leg-side, so I knew that he's gonna try to hit me there and that’s when I, just before my run-up, just looked at him and said I'm gonna go slow because I didn’t set a field for a slower ball," said Hardik.

He added:

"I had to outfox him or I had to be a little one up in the game so he’s not aware of what ball is coming, because the way he was hitting it was just tremendous. That just opened the door for us."

Hardik also bowled the final over and successfully defended 16 to help India win the final by seven runs. He finished with outstanding figures of 3/20 in three overs in the contest.

