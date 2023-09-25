 Full list of changes in Indian squad for IND vs AUS 3rd ODI in Rajkot

Team India have already won the ongoing three-match home ODI series against Australia, courtesy of their back-to-back wins in the first two fixtures.

KL Rahul led the side for the first couple of matches in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. Apart from Sharma, the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav were also rested for the first and second ODIs.

Sharma, Kohli, Pandya, and Yadav will return to the team for the upcoming third and final fixture. Batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma, along with pacer Prasidh Krishna, won't be part of the squad for the third ODI and were only picked for the first two games.

Furthermore, senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah was rested by the team management for the recently concluded second ODI. Mukesh Kumar, who was named as the speedster's replacement, won't feature in the third ODI.

Bumrah, on the other hand, will be in the lineup for the final ODI against Australia on Wednesday in Rajkot. Furthermore, recent reports indicate that opener Shubman GIll and all-rounder Shardul Thakur have been rested for the third encounter.

India's squad for 3rd ODI vs Australia

The Men in Blue will take on Australia in the third and final ODI of their series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on September 27.

The hosts started off with a comfortable five-wicket win in the series opener, successfully chasing down a 277-run target. India outclassed the visitors in the second contest as well, registering a 399-run total, their highest-ever against Australia in ODIs.

KL Rahul and company secured a 99-run win (DLS method) after Australia were given a revised target of 317 in 33 overs. With the win, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Australia, on the other hand, will look to salvage some pride by clinching a consolation victory as they look to gather some momentum for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

India's squad for 3rd ODI:

Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shubman Gill (reportedly rested), Shardul Thakur (reportedly rested), and Axar Patel (subject to fitness)